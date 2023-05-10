Tiger Woods NOT Participating in PGA Championship, Jordan Spieth Listed in Field by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Tiger Woods will not participate in the upcoming PGA Championship as he continues to recover from last month’s ankle surgery, per ESPN.com.

The PGA Championship, the year’s second major, will occur May 18-21 at Oak Hill Country Club in Pittsford, New York.

Woods last played in April’s Masters. The 15-time major champion tied a Masters record by making his 23rd consecutive cut before withdrawing from the tournament during the third round due to plantar fasciitis.

Jordan Spieth, currently ranked No. 10 in the world, is among those listed in the field, although his participation is in doubt after he was forced to withdraw from this week’s AT&T Byron Nelson with a left wrist injury. Spieth is seeking to win the PGA Championship to complete the career Grand Slam.

Several LIV Golf members will attend the event, including 2021 PGA winner Phil Mickelson, 2018-19 victor Brooks Koepka, and two-time Major champion Dustin Johnson.

You can find the latest Golf odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.