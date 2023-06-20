AP NFL OROY Odds: Bryce Young, Bijan Robinson a Step Above by SportsGrid 47 minutes ago

The NFL is loaded with talented offensive rookies entering the 2023-24 season, and there’s value in targeting some of them to win Offensive Rookie of the Year.

1. Bijan Robinson +300

It’s no secret that the Atlanta Falcons love to run the football, and they drafted a bell cow running back in the top ten of the NFL draft in Bijan Robinson. He will be heavily involved on the ground and in the passing game, leading Robinson to be the odds-on favorite at +300.

2. Bryce Young +350

When you pay what the Carolina Panthers did to trade up to select Bryce Young first overall, you have a lot of faith in the player. Out of Alabama, Young will get every opportunity to start for the Panthers, leading to him boasting +350 odds to win Offensive Rookie of the Year.

3. (Tie) CJ Stroud +900

The Houston Texans have their new franchise quarterback in former Ohio State Buckeyes signal-caller CJ Stroud. Whether he starts the year as QB1 or not remains to be seen, but Stroud is listed in a tie with the third-shortest odds at +900.

3. (Tie) Anthony Richardson +900

There are a lot of high-end athletic qualities that quarterback Anthony Richardson brings to the Indianapolis Colts offense. His explosive presence and ability to run the football make him unique and a potential value at +900, even if he doesn’t begin the year as the starter.

5. Jahmyr Gibbs +1100

The Detroit Lions evidently fell in love with running back Jahmyr Gibbs, and he’s the new face of their backfield. It’s no secret that the Lions love to run the football, and Gibbs is priced at an appealing +1100 to win Offensive Rookie of the Year.

6. Jaxon Smith-Njigba +1400

There are a lot of talented weapons in the Seattle Seahawks offense, and they brought a new one into the fold out of Ohio State in wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The crafty wideout is listed at +1400 and is expected to impact their offense in his rookie campaign significantly.

7. Jordan Addison +1600

When you line up opposite Justin Jefferson, that’s never bad for a wide receiver. The Minnesota Vikings selected Jordan Addison, and has explosive tendencies, leading to him owning +1600 odds to win Offensive Rookie of the Year.

8. Quentin Johnston +2500

Quentin Johnston will be a part of one of the NFL’s more explosive offenses this season with the Los Angeles Chargers. With the number of weapons they have on offense, Johnston should see a lot of single coverage, and there’s some value in his number here at +2500.

9. Zay Flowers +3000

There are a lot of promising aspects of the Baltimore Ravens offense heading into 2023-24, and wide receiver Zay Flowers is a player that should see a fair amount of targets, leading to him boasting +3000 odds.

10. Will Levis +4000

The Tennessee Titans swooped in during the NFL draft and selected a falling Will Levis out of Kentucky. There are questions about if he’ll get an opportunity to start in his rookie campaign, which is why he’s considered a longshot at +4000.

