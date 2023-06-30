Can the Diamondbacks Hold Off The Dodgers in the NL West? by SportsGrid 8 minutes ago

The MLB season is well underway, and the Los Angeles Dodgers stand as -210 favorites to clinch their division for the 11th time in 12 seasons. However, can the Arizona Diamondbacks stop the Dodgers’ dominance by maintaining their pace at the top of the division?

The betting value seems to tilt toward Arizona. The Diamondbacks’ odds may not get more favorable as the season unfolds, making now a strategic time to place a bet on Arizona.

The Dodgers pushed hard last year, chasing an impressive 110-win target and finishing 111-51. Star players like Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, and Clayton Kershaw were on the frontlines daily. Kershaw even started in the All-Star game. At the end of their rigorous campaign, the Dodgers fell short of their lofty World Series goals.

With this in mind, it seems more plausible that the Diamondbacks could win the division this time. However, the Dodgers are still a formidable team and could easily make it to the playoffs via the wild card and then make a deep run toward the pennant.

It’s not just the Diamondbacks that the Dodgers should be wary of; other teams will also be vying for the top spot. The Atlanta Braves and the Tampa Bay Rays are World Series threats. Surprisingly, the Baltimore Orioles are also a team to watch.

As we look forward to the rest of the MLB season, there’s significant betting value on the Diamondbacks. Still, even though Arizona leads the way, don’t discount the Dodgers’ potential for a postseason surge.