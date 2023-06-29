NL Cy Young Odds Rankings: Kershaw Closes Gap on Gallen by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

MLB‘s Senior Circuit is stacked with elite pitchers, with some new faces joining as potential candidates to win the NL Cy Young.

Zac Gallen is establishing himself as one of the top arms in the NL and has continued to be the odds-on favorite to win the Cy Young as the end of June looms. The right-hander is coming off a challenging outing against the top team in baseball, the Tampa Bay Rays. Still, Gallen didn’t see much fluctuation with his odds, only dropping from +190 to +200. Gallen has posted a 10-2 record, a 3.02 ERA, and 108 strikeouts.

Last Start: June 27 vs. Tampa Bay Rays (6IP, 5H, 4ER, 4SO)

Next Start: July 2 @ Los Angeles Angels

Age is just a number for Clayton Kershaw. The future Hall of Famer has gotten off to another solid start, posting a dominant 10-4 record, a 2.55 ERA, and 105 strikeouts. Kershaw was downright filthy against the Colorado Rockies on June 27, allowing just one hit over six innings. With the elite consistency and numbers Kershaw has been marking down, he’s seen his odds to win the NL Cy Young bet down from +450 to +300.

Last Start: June 27 @ Colorado Rockies (6IP, 1H, 0ER, 2SO)

Next Start: July 3 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

One of the most dominant strikeout pitchers in the game is Atlanta Braves youngster Spencer Strider. After dealing with an injury and some inconsistencies, it looks as though Strider has found his elite stuff again. The powerful righty is coming off a dominant start against the Minnesota Twins, where he struck out ten batters over seven innings. Despite his recent dominance, Strider saw his odds to win the NL Cy Young fall off over the last week from +750 to +1200.

Last Start: June 26 vs. Minnesota Twins (7IP, 3H, 1ER, 10SO)

Next Start: July 2 vs. Miami Marlins

Marcus Stroman has performed admirably as an ace quality starter for the Chicago Cubs in his second season with the team. He struggled during his debut campaign with the club, but those issues have been few and far between in 2023. The right-hander has tallied a 9-5 record, a 2.47 ERA, and 85 punchouts. The 32-year-old righty is putting together a stellar campaign, leading to him inserting himself amongst the top five at +1200.

Last Start: June 25 @ St. Louis Cardinals (3 1/3IP, 8H, 3ER, 2SO)

Next Start: July 1 vs. Cleveland Guardians

Logan Webb is your guy if you’re looking for one of the more consistent starters in the National League over the last two seasons. The San Francisco Giants right-hander has brought electricity to the top of the club’s rotation, posting a 7-7 record, paired with a 3.43 ERA and 106 strikeouts. Webb had a difficult outing his last time out against the Toronto Blue Jays, leading to his odds dropping from +700 to +1200 to win the NL Cy Young.

Last Start: June 28 @ Toronto Blue Jays (5IP, 8H, 5ER, 5SO)

Next Start: July 3 vs. Seattle Mariners

