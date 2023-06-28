Ranking Cap Space by Team Ahead of NBA Free Agency

3 hours ago

We’re just days from the opening of the NBA’s free agency period, with teams eligible to sign available players starting at 6:00 p.m. ET on June 30.

Some organizations have greater financial flexibility than others regarding their ability to land the marquee free agents.

Let’s look at the financial landscape around the Association and each club’s available cap space.

Ranking Team Cap Space
1 Houston Rockets $59.8 million
2 San Antonio Spurs $37.5 million
3 Indiana Pacers $32.2 million
4 Detroit Pistons $27.8 million
5 Utah Jazz $25.1 million
6 Orlando Magic $22.8 million
7 Oklahoma City Thunder $16.6 million
8 Toronto Raptors -$13.7 million
9 Atlanta Hawks -$15.4 million
10 New York Knicks -$23.2 million
11 Sacramento Kings -$26.7 million
12 Memphis Grizzlies -$27.2 million
13 Washington Wizards -$31.8 million
14 Cleveland Cavaliers -$38.4 million
15 Milwaukee Bucks -$39.1 million
16 Charlotte Hornets -$41.2 million
17 Chicago Bulls -$47.3 million
18 Los Angeles Lakers -$53.6 million
19 Boston Celtics -$54.3 million
20 Brooklyn Nets -$55.3 million
21 New Orleans Pelicans -$58.7 million
22 Denver Nuggets -$59.5 million
23 Golden State Warriors -$60.4 million
24 Miami Heat -$60.5 million
25 Minnesota Timberwolves -$65.8 million
26 Philadelphia 76ers -$67.4 million
27 LA Clippers -$67.4 million
28 Dallas Mavericks -$67.6 million
29 Phoenix Suns -$70.6 million
30 Portland Trail Blazers -$77.8 million

The Rockets are poised to make a splash, boasting $59.8 million in cap space. Led by new head coach Ime Udoka, Houston has been linked to several names, including point guard Fred VanVleet, center Brook Lopez, forward Dillon Brooks, and even a possible reunion with the former face of the franchise James Harden.

San Antonio is also in a solid position to build around No. 1 overall pick and franchise cornerstone Victor Wembanyama, whose presence alone makes the team an attractive destination. In addition to their $37.5 million in cap space, the Spurs are flush with draft capital, so potential trades cannot be ruled out.

Thumbnail photo via USA TODAY Sports Images

