Ranking Cap Space by Team Ahead of NBA Free Agency
We’re just days from the opening of the NBA’s free agency period, with teams eligible to sign available players starting at 6:00 p.m. ET on June 30.
Some organizations have greater financial flexibility than others regarding their ability to land the marquee free agents.
Let’s look at the financial landscape around the Association and each club’s available cap space.
|Ranking
|Team
|Cap Space
|1
|Houston Rockets
|$59.8 million
|2
|San Antonio Spurs
|$37.5 million
|3
|Indiana Pacers
|$32.2 million
|4
|Detroit Pistons
|$27.8 million
|5
|Utah Jazz
|$25.1 million
|6
|Orlando Magic
|$22.8 million
|7
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|$16.6 million
|8
|Toronto Raptors
|-$13.7 million
|9
|Atlanta Hawks
|-$15.4 million
|10
|New York Knicks
|-$23.2 million
|11
|Sacramento Kings
|-$26.7 million
|12
|Memphis Grizzlies
|-$27.2 million
|13
|Washington Wizards
|-$31.8 million
|14
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|-$38.4 million
|15
|Milwaukee Bucks
|-$39.1 million
|16
|Charlotte Hornets
|-$41.2 million
|17
|Chicago Bulls
|-$47.3 million
|18
|Los Angeles Lakers
|-$53.6 million
|19
|Boston Celtics
|-$54.3 million
|20
|Brooklyn Nets
|-$55.3 million
|21
|New Orleans Pelicans
|-$58.7 million
|22
|Denver Nuggets
|-$59.5 million
|23
|Golden State Warriors
|-$60.4 million
|24
|Miami Heat
|-$60.5 million
|25
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|-$65.8 million
|26
|Philadelphia 76ers
|-$67.4 million
|27
|LA Clippers
|-$67.4 million
|28
|Dallas Mavericks
|-$67.6 million
|29
|Phoenix Suns
|-$70.6 million
|30
|Portland Trail Blazers
|-$77.8 million
The Rockets are poised to make a splash, boasting $59.8 million in cap space. Led by new head coach Ime Udoka, Houston has been linked to several names, including point guard Fred VanVleet, center Brook Lopez, forward Dillon Brooks, and even a possible reunion with the former face of the franchise James Harden.
San Antonio is also in a solid position to build around No. 1 overall pick and franchise cornerstone Victor Wembanyama, whose presence alone makes the team an attractive destination. In addition to their $37.5 million in cap space, the Spurs are flush with draft capital, so potential trades cannot be ruled out.