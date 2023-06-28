Ranking Cap Space by Team Ahead of NBA Free Agency by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

We’re just days from the opening of the NBA’s free agency period, with teams eligible to sign available players starting at 6:00 p.m. ET on June 30.

Some organizations have greater financial flexibility than others regarding their ability to land the marquee free agents.

Let’s look at the financial landscape around the Association and each club’s available cap space.

Ranking Team Cap Space 1 Houston Rockets $59.8 million 2 San Antonio Spurs $37.5 million 3 Indiana Pacers $32.2 million 4 Detroit Pistons $27.8 million 5 Utah Jazz $25.1 million 6 Orlando Magic $22.8 million 7 Oklahoma City Thunder $16.6 million 8 Toronto Raptors -$13.7 million 9 Atlanta Hawks -$15.4 million 10 New York Knicks -$23.2 million 11 Sacramento Kings -$26.7 million 12 Memphis Grizzlies -$27.2 million 13 Washington Wizards -$31.8 million 14 Cleveland Cavaliers -$38.4 million 15 Milwaukee Bucks -$39.1 million 16 Charlotte Hornets -$41.2 million 17 Chicago Bulls -$47.3 million 18 Los Angeles Lakers -$53.6 million 19 Boston Celtics -$54.3 million 20 Brooklyn Nets -$55.3 million 21 New Orleans Pelicans -$58.7 million 22 Denver Nuggets -$59.5 million 23 Golden State Warriors -$60.4 million 24 Miami Heat -$60.5 million 25 Minnesota Timberwolves -$65.8 million 26 Philadelphia 76ers -$67.4 million 27 LA Clippers -$67.4 million 28 Dallas Mavericks -$67.6 million 29 Phoenix Suns -$70.6 million 30 Portland Trail Blazers -$77.8 million

The Rockets are poised to make a splash, boasting $59.8 million in cap space. Led by new head coach Ime Udoka, Houston has been linked to several names, including point guard Fred VanVleet, center Brook Lopez, forward Dillon Brooks, and even a possible reunion with the former face of the franchise James Harden.

San Antonio is also in a solid position to build around No. 1 overall pick and franchise cornerstone Victor Wembanyama, whose presence alone makes the team an attractive destination. In addition to their $37.5 million in cap space, the Spurs are flush with draft capital, so potential trades cannot be ruled out.