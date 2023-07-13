Expect the Dodgers to Have a Strong 2nd Half by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

It’s the mid-point of the MLB season, and the Los Angeles Dodgers are in the spotlight again. A club with championship aspirations, they have never been shy about splashing the cash. As we head into the crucial second half of the season, the Dodgers are geared up to pull the trigger on making key additions to their roster, fortifying their position as contenders.

Even the sportsbooks like the Dodgers, sitting with the third-best odds to win the World Series at +480. With their enormous budget and an ownership group that believes in winning at any cost, one can expect the Dodgers to be a better team after the trade deadline.

As always, the Dodgers’ sights are locked on acquiring another top-flight starting pitcher and a reliable bullpen arm. Their lineup is already brimming with talent, so any additions would be the cherry on top.

Clayton Kershaw continues to be a powerhouse. Meanwhile, the wait is on for Julio Urias to showcase the form that earned him early-season Cy Young buzz. Notably, the Dodgers are getting valuable contributions from Emmet Sheehan and Bobby Miller.

One can’t help but speculate that someone like Marcus Stroman, a top-tier pitcher potentially on the market, could be a Dodger soon. If that happens, it would bolster their pitching staff and solidify their championship odds.

Given these factors, the Dodgers are primed for a stellar second half of the season. If the Dodgers make the necessary roster moves and additions, their pitching staff should be far more formidable in the coming weeks.

The Dodgers should go over their win total of 93.5. They are always a team to watch at the trade deadline, and this year should be no different. Prepare for a stronger, more aggressive Dodgers team as the second half of the MLB season unfolds.

