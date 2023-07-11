How to Watch Select Kentucky Games at 2023 GLOBL JAM by SportsGrid 45 minutes ago

The Kentucky Men’s basketball program under legendary head coach John Calipari is set to take center stage at the upcoming 2023 Canada Basketball GLOBL JAM Games.

Calipari and the Wildcats will represent the United States at the 2023 GLOBL JAM Games men’s tournament, set to take place from July 12-July 16.

You can find the schedule for the games and how to watch select Kentucky games at the event below:

The games featuring Kentucky will be broadcasted on CBS Sports after the NABC came to an agreement with the company.

2023 GLOBL JAM Team USA (Kentucky) CBS Sports Network Schedule

July 12: Team USA vs. Team Germany, 1:30 p.m. ET live on CBS Sports Network

July 13: Team USA vs. Team Canada, 8:00 p.m. ET (tape delay July 14 at midnight ET on CBS Sports Network)

July 15: Team USA vs. Team Africa, 1:30 p.m. ET live on CBS Sports Network

If Team USA (Kentucky) advances to the Gold Medal Game, this matchup will be televised.

July 16: Gold Medal Game (if Team USA is playing), 8:00 p.m. ET live on CBS Sports Network

