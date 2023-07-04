Los Angeles Chargers – Regular Season Specials 2023-24 by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The Los Angeles Chargers are a team to watch heading into the 2023-24 campaign, with plenty of talent on both sides of the football.

There are multiple specials on the FanDuel Sportsbook regarding their regular season performance.

Let’s dive into some of those NFL bets and decide which ones merit backing.

Los Angeles Chargers to score 1+ Touchdown in every Regular Season Game -160

The pieces are again there for the Los Angeles Chargers to have one of the top offenses in the NFL. In 2022-23, the Chargers finished as the 13th highest-scoring offense. With upgrades to their wide receiving core, the potential is there for even more offense. With the Charger’s ability to pass and run the ball efficiently, backing them to score at least one touchdown in every regular season game is a solid bet, even if there’s some juice attached to the number at -160.

Keenan Allen To Score 10+ Receiving Touchdowns in the Regular Season +125

If you’re looking for one of the most consistent wide receivers in the NFL, look no further than Keenan Allen. Injuries were an issue for Allen last year, playing in just ten games. Still, Allen tallied 752 yards and four touchdowns. He entered the NFL in 2013 and has yet to score double-digit receiving touchdowns in one year. With more weapons on offense, Allen will have the chance to get more one-on-ones with opposing DBs. Still, there isn’t enough value on this number for us to consider it when you factor in that he’s never achieved it.

Los Angeles Chargers to beat Denver Broncos On the Road and at Home in the Regular Season +150

The Chargers and Denver Broncos split their season series last year. LA won the first matchup 19-16, while the Broncos replied with a 31-28 victory. Denver is expected to see an uptick in wins with an improved roster and a new bench boss in Sean Payton. The Chargers can sweep the season series with the Broncos, but we’re more likely expecting a split between these divisional foes.

Justin Herbert To Throw 40+ Passing Touchdowns in the Regular Season +430

There’s much to like about how Justin Herbert has developed as the Los Angeles Chargers’ franchise quarterback. Herbert had a down year last season after a coming-out party during his sophomore campaign. Herbert had a career-high 38 touchdown passes in 2021, which dropped to just 25 in Year 3. The potential for him to hit 40 is there, but it would take a career year for Herbert. There’s merit in backing this number at +430, but it’s not a play we’re excited about.

Quentin Johnston to Score 10+ Receiving Touchdowns in the Regular Season +650

Quentin Johnston represents one of the most talented rookies entering the NFL in 2023-24. Rookie wide receivers have continued to impact the NFL, and we expect Johnston to be no different. Still, it’s hard to envision him recording double-digit receiving touchdowns as a rookie. Johnston’s longshot odds reflect that at +650, and despite being bullish about the Chargers offense, we’re not willing to back this number.

