MLB 7/17 Guardians @ Pirates Odds, Preview, and Bets Bets by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

As the MLB season continues, we set our sights on an intriguing matchup between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Cleveland Guardians.

Promising starter Xzavion Curry will take the mound for the Guardians, with the odds at the -130 mark. The Guardians are expected to send out Quinn Priester.

It’s worth noting that Curry has had issues dealing with right-handed batters, even though he is a right-handed pitcher. Here’s where it gets interesting – the Pirates have a slew of left-handed bats, potentially playing in Curry’s favor.

Flipping to the other side of the diamond, Priester will face a Guardians lineup that’s been struggling to find its rhythm. The Cleveland team may lack the firepower necessary to be a dominant force in the AL Central. Still, names like Steven Kwan, Amed Rosario, Jose Ramirez, Josh Naylor, and Andres Gimenez create a formidable lineup. In fact, they’ve been doing well over the past month against both lefty and righty pitching.

With both teams’ pitching stats and current lineups, the scales might tip more toward the over.

While this game might not feature the most prestigious players or celebrated teams, it does promise an exciting encounter where the betting world might find some value. Make sure to keep an eye on this one!

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.