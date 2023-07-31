MLB 7/31 Guardians @ Astros Odds, Preview, and Best Bets by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

As we gear up for a thrilling face-off between the Houston Astros and the Cleveland Guardians, all eyes are on Noah Syndergaard as he makes his much-anticipated debut for Cleveland. However, this is undeniably a tough landing spot, given the strength and prowess of the Houston team.

Houston’s pitcher, J.P. France, holds the reins as the Astros look to recover from a series loss against the Tampa Bay Rays. The pressure is on, and Houston is well-favored with odds at -168. With a game total of nine, there’s anticipation in the air.

Syndergaard isn’t the power pitcher of the past, and his right-handed pitching will be met head-on by a team red-hot at the plate. Kyle Tucker, Alex Bregman, Yordan Alvarez, Jose Abreu, and Chas McCormick make up the heart of the Astros’ lineup, with weighted on-base percentages against right-handed pitching standing at .438, .515, .736, .352, and .401, respectively. They are expected to cause some serious damage.

The Guardians, in contrast, have clawed their way back into the AL Central race. With the Minnesota Twins showing signs of faltering, players like Andres Gimenez, Jose Ramirez, and Steven Kwan have stepped up to the challenge. Meanwhile, Josh Naylor often performs best when least expected.

This face-off has a strong chance of surpassing the game total, indicating a potentially high-scoring affair. Interestingly, recent developments, such as the Twins losing five consecutive games, have opened the AL Central race.

