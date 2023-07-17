NBA Summer League: Top 4 Teams From Vegas by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

NBA Summer League wraps up tonight with the Houston Rockets squaring off against the Cleveland Cavaliers for Vegas supremacy. Much has been learned through the games these past ten days, but four teams stood out to us the most.

Houston Rockets

The Rockets’ youth development has been in the works for years, but it felt like it all came together this Summer League. 2022 third-overall pick Jabari Smith Jr. stood out in his limited Vegas action, showcasing the diverse offensive arsenal he’ll look to carry into the regular season. Amen Thompson looked exceptional, especially with his freakish athleticism compared to other NBA talents. He’ll challenge Fred VanVleet for serious minutes in no time. Still, the star has been Cam Whitmore. After dropping 25+ points in back-to-back games leading up to tonight’s final, he looks to be the steal of the 2023 Draft.

Detroit Pistons

Detroit finished 4-1 in Summer League action, and Pistons should be hopeful about how their young prospects fared. Jalen Duren, James Wiseman, and Jaden Ivey all appeared in limited action, with each player appearing to take a step forward with their game. Their 2023 draftees shined, with Ausar Thompson sharing the same freakish athleticism as his brother while contributing all over the floor, making him look like a potential star. Marcus Sasser, the 25th overall selection, might have had the best individual showing in Vegas. In his final outing, Sasser dropped an efficient 40 points and looks to be a day-one contributor for the Pistons.

Utah Jazz

The Jazz have been one of the pleasant surprises of the Summer League, with their group of young prospects absolutely balling. Utah was undefeated in Vegas before sitting everybody ahead of their final game, with Keyonte George showing shades of former Jazz star Donovan Mitchell. Despite being the 16th pick in the draft, George was in the discussion for best player in Vegas, dramatically improving his rookie of the year odds. Second-year players Johnny Juzang and Ochai Agbaji impressed at times, with Danny Ainge’s full-blown rebuild appearing to be in a great direction.

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavaliers currently sit as -3.5 point favorites over the Rockets tonight, and they are completely deserving of such. In their undefeated Vegas stint, Cleveland’s roster looks filled with potential bench contributors in the regular season for what is already a 50-win roster. Sam Merrill appears to be a gifted shooter who could come off the Cavs’ bench and score in bunches. Isaiah Mobley, younger brother of current Cavs’ forward Evan Mobley, stood out around the glass and very well could warrant backup big minutes this upcoming season. The star has been Emoni Bates, though, with the former top high school prospect showcasing his gifted offensive arsenal that’s led the Cavs to their undefeated summer showing.

This Cavs team is an absolute wagon, and let it be known, if you’re sticking with all things SportsGrid, you could be on your way to cashing a +4500 ticket tonight with a Cavs win.

