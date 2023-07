NBA Summer League: Where, When and How to Watch by SportsGrid 15 minutes ago

The NBA’s summer league is set to tip off on July 7, and there’s plenty of intrigue surrounding some of the league’s young talent. The biggest storyline in the summer league revolves around generational phenom Victor Wembanyama making his much-anticipated debut with the San Antonio Spurs.

Leading up to tip-off, there are two other tournaments to keep an eye on in the NBA:

Below you can find the start times, channels to watch, and dates for NBA summer league action:

Salt Lake City Summer League in Utah from July 3 to July 6:

July 3

Memphis vs. Philadelphia, 9 p.m., NBA TV

Oklahoma City vs. Utah, 9 p.m., NBA TV

July 5

Memphis vs. Oklahoma City, 7 p.m., NBA TV

Philadelphia vs. Utah, 9 p.m., NBA TV

July 6

Oklahoma City vs. Philadelphia, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Memphis vs. Utah, 9 p.m., NBA TV

Game times listed in EST

California Classic Summer League in California from July 3 to July 5

July 3

Miami vs. L.A. Lakers, 6 p.m., ESPN2

San Antonio vs. Charlotte, 8 p.m., ESPN2

Golden State vs. Sacramento, 10 p.m., ESPN2

July 5

Golden State vs. Charlotte 6 p.m., ESPN2

San Antonio vs. L.A. Lakers 8 p.m., ESPN2

Miami vs. Sacramento 10 p.m., ESPN2

Game times listed in EST

NBA 2K24 Summer League from July 7 to July 17

July 7

New Orleans vs. Minnesota, 4:30 p.m., NBA TV

Denver vs. Milwaukee, 5 p.m., ESPNU

Chicago vs. Toronto, 6:30 p.m., NBA TV

Portland vs. Houston, 7 p.m., ESPN

Cleveland vs. Brooklyn, 8:30 p.m., NBA TV

Charlotte vs. San Antonio, 9 p.m., ESPN

Sacramento vs. Atlanta, 10:30 p.m., NBA TV

Golden State vs. L.A. Lakers, 11:00 p.m., ESPN

July 8

Miami vs. Boston, 3 p.m., NBA TV

Dallas vs. Oklahoma City, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2

New York vs. Philadelphia, 5 p.m., NBA TV

Detroit vs. Orlando, 5:30 p.m., ESPN

Memphis vs. Chicago, 7 p.m., NBA TV

Indiana vs. Washington, 8 p.m., ESPN2

Milwaukee vs. Phoenix, 9 p.m., NBA TV

LA Clippers vs. Utah, 10 p.m., ESPN2

July 9

Toronto vs. Cleveland, 3:30 p.m., NBA TV

L.A. Lakers vs. Charlotte, 4 p.m., ESPN2

New York vs. Brooklyn, 5:30 p.m., NBA TV

Detroit vs. Houston, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Boston vs. Washington, 7:30 p.m., NBA TV

San Antonio vs. Portland, 8 p.m., ESPN2

Atlanta vs. Denver, 9:30 p.m., NBA TV

New Orleans vs. Golden State, 10:00 p.m., ESPN2

July 10

Memphis vs. Cleveland, 6 p.m., ESPNews

Phoenix vs. Miami, 6:30 p.m., NBA TV

Philadelphia vs. Dallas, 8 p.m., ESPNU

Indiana vs. Orlando, 8:30 p.m., NBA TV

Minnesota vs. Utah, 10 p.m., ESPNU

Sacramento vs. LA Clippers, 10:30 p.m., NBA TV

July 11

Brooklyn vs. Milwaukee, 6 p.m., ESPNU

Houston vs. Oklahoma City, 6:30 p.m., NBA TV

Phoenix vs. New Orleans, 8:00 p.m., ESPN2

Portland vs. Charlotte, 8:30 p.m., NBA TV

Chicago vs. Sacramento, 10:00 p.m., ESPN2

Washington vs. San Antonio, 10:30 p.m., NBA TV

July 12

LA Clippers vs. Memphis, 3:30 p.m., NBA TV

Minnesota vs. Atlanta, 4 p.m., ESPN2

Golden State vs. Dallas, 5:30 p.m., NBA TV

Toronto vs. Detroit, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Oklahoma City vs. Indiana, 7:30 p.m., NBA TV

New York vs. Orlando, 8 p.m., ESPN2

Denver vs. Utah, 9:30 p.m., NBA TV

L.A. Lakers vs. Boston, 10 p.m., ESPN2

July 13

Cleveland vs. Chicago, 3 p.m., ESPN2

Philadelphia vs. Atlanta, 3:30 p.m., NBA TV

Brooklyn vs. Toronto, 5 p.m., ESPN2

Miami vs. Milwaukee, 5:30 p.m., NBA TV

Houston vs. Golden State, 7 p.m., ESPN

Charlotte vs. New Orleans, 7:30 p.m., NBA TV

Portland vs. Orlando, 9 p.m., ESPN2

Minnesota vs. Sacramento, 9:30 p.m., NBA TV

July 14

LA Clippers vs. Philadelphia, 4:30 p.m., NBA TV

Oklahoma City vs. Washington, 5 p.m., ESPNU

Dallas vs. Indiana, 6:30 p.m., NBA TV

Boston vs. New York, 7 p.m., ESPN2

San Antonio vs. Detroit, 8:30 p.m., NBA TV

Miami vs. vs. Denver, 9 p.m., ESPN2

Memphis vs. L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m., NBA TV

Utah vs. Phoenix, 11 p.m., ESPN2

July 15: Quarter Finals

July 16: Semifinals

July 17: Championship