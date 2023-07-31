NFL Most Regular Season Rookie Receiving Yards 2023-24 by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Multiple highly skilled wide receivers are entering their rookie season in the NFL. Which of these wideouts will lead the pack in receiving yards?

Jordan Addison +260

In an offense centered around getting Justin Jefferson his touches, Jordan Addison enters an excellent situation with the Minnesota Vikings. He might not be the most talented player on this odds list, but he’s in the conversation. Addison looks like he will be tasked with being the Viking’s number two wide receiver from the get-go, which makes him an attractive player to follow. With a lot of certainty surrounding his role, it makes sense why he has the shortest odds to lead all rookie wide receivers in yards at +260.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba +290

It’s no secret that the Ohio State Buckeyes have produced some high-quality wide receivers, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba is the next of that batch to get drafted into the NFL. Smith-Njigba is already proving to be a significant weapon at training camp, giving the Seattle Seahawks another prime weapon alongside Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf. Geno Smith looked like a competent starting quarterback last season, which earned him another opportunity to be their QB1 again. The Seahawks were in the top half of the NFL in pass attempts last year, and adding another weapon like Smith-Njigba makes us believe they’ll be there again, potentially even higher. It’s not the best price on the board at +290, but it’s the one we like the most.

Quentin Johnston +550

The Los Angeles Chargers will run many plays in 2023-24, and Quentin Johnston will see targets. Keenan Allen and Mike Williams present barriers, along with pass-catching running back Austin Ekeler taking away some potential targets. Still, this will be a pass-heavy offense, and Johnston will see his share of touches, especially when you factor in the injury history of Allen and Williams. There’s some risk involved due to lack of certainty, but Johnston’s talent level is there for him to be an immediate difference-maker, and we like his number at +550.

Zay Flowers +950

How much will the Baltimore Ravens throw the football in 2023-24? With Zay Flowers competing with Mark Andrews, Odell Beckham Jr., and Rashod Bateman, there isn’t a clear path to much work for the rookie. Following how Todd Monken shapes the offense in his first season as offensive coordinator with the Ravens will be interesting. Running the football appears to be a strong priority for this offense. There’s always the potential that Flowers surprises us, but he’s the name we’re the most bearish about on this top-five odds list.

Jonathan Mingo +1400

Jonathan Mingo of the Carolina Panthers is your guy if you’re looking for an athletic freak. Signs are pointing to him having a strong early showing in training camp. Coming out of Mississippi, Mingo is a big, strong wide receiver that commands attention on the field. There isn’t a lot of high-quality competition in the Panther’s offense that will push him away from getting the football if he shows promise early. How Bryce Young progresses in his first year in the NFL will also be important when considering Mingo’s price. The +1400 odds are attractive and certainly worth keeping an eye on.

All odds courtesy of the FanDuel Sportsbook.

