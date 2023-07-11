NL Cy Young Betting Insights: Zac Gallen Across the Board by SportsGrid 47 minutes ago

As the MLB season progresses, the competition for the National League’s Cy Young Award, recognizing the league’s best pitcher, intensifies. Let’s delve into the betting market’s movements and predictions for this prestigious award.

NL Cy Young Insights

Highest Ticket%: Zac Gallen 18.0%

Zac Gallen 18.0% Highest Handle%: Zac Gallen 22.9%

Zac Gallen 22.9% Biggest Liability: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen Odds leader: Zac Gallen +240

Leading the charge is Zac Gallen of the Arizona Diamondbacks. From opening at +1600, Gallen’s odds have shortened significantly to +240, a testament to his remarkable performance on the mound this season. Gallen, tied for the NL lead in wins (11), also dominates the betting market, with 18.0% of all tickets and a sizeable 22.9% of the total handle.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid and our daily MLB game picks.

Hot on Gallen’s heels is Spencer Strider of the Atlanta Braves. Starting the season with odds of +1500, Strider’s standout performances have seen his odds shorten to a notable +400. Strider, the other Senior Circuit hurler with 11 wins, has a ticket percentage just behind Gallen, at 16.5%, and a handle percentage of 22.6%. Strider and his huge league lead in strikeouts (166) is a serious contender in the Cy Young race.

Marcus Stroman of the Chicago Cubs has also caught the attention of bettors, despite starting as a longshot with odds of +12500. His odds have dropped drastically to +2000, mainly due to sporting the fourth-lowest ERA in the NL. Stroman holds a ticket percentage of 5.8% and a handle percentage of 4.9%.

AL Cy Young Betting Insights

Meanwhile, Blake Snell of the San Diego Padres saw his odds move from +3500 to +1200, indicative of his improved performances that have him ranking top three in ERA and Ks. Snell’s ticket percentage stands at 4.7%, while his handle percentage is at 3.6%.

Los Angeles Dodgers veteran Clayton Kershaw started with odds of +4000 but has since seen them shorten to +325. Kershaw leads the National League with a 2.55 ERA, but landing on the IL with a shoulder injury could hurt his chances. It remains to be seen if the veteran lefty will return right after the All-Star break. Still, despite being one of the favorites, Kershaw has a low ticket percentage of 3.3% and a minuscule handle percentage of 4.4%.

SportsGrid’s Best Daily MLB Prop Picks

Lastly, Justin Steele of the Chicago Cubs started as a massive underdog with odds of +20000, but his current odds stand at +2000. Steele’s coming out party has him in the top five in ERA, WHIP, and wins, and he is very much alive in this race. The Cubs’ lefty sports ticket and handle percentages, at 3.2% and 2.5%, respectively

As the season progresses, these odds and percentages are expected to fluctuate based on player performance, injuries, and other factors. The National League Cy Young Award race is certainly heating up and is one to watch closely.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.