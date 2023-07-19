Three NBA Win Total Bets To Make As Offseason Dust Settles Buy low while you still can on these three teams by Travis Thomas 20 minutes ago

The smoke has begun to clear on the NBA offseason, and it’s now time to turn our attention to the newly released regular-season win totals.

As the season gets closer, many of these prices will change and value will be lost. It’s important to jump on these now to maximize the bang for your buck.

We’ll start with the worst team in the league last season: the Detroit Pistons.

(All odds from DraftKings Sportsbook)

Detroit Pistons OVER 27.5 wins (+100)

Last season was one to forget for the Pistons. Their young star Cade Cunningham suffered a stress fracture in his left shin that wiped out his season after just 12 games. In Cunningham’s absence, rookie phenom Jaden Ivey impressed in his debut season. Ivey played 74 games and averaged 16 points while making the NBA All-Rookie second team. I believe a healthy Cunningham will pair with Ivey to make a formidable backcourt. The Pistons also upgraded at head coach by hiring Monty Williams to a whopping six-year, $78.5 million deal. In addition to the hyped backcourt, Williams will maximize the young talent on the roster like big man James Wiseman and this season’s lottery pick, Ausar Thompson. That should be enough for Detroit to climb out of the basement and go over the total.

Orlando Magic OVER 35.5 wins (-140)

The Magic are on an upward trajectory. Last season their No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero lived up to the hype, leading the team to a 12-win improvement from the previous season and winning Rookie of the Year. The most impressive trait about Banchero can’t be quantified by stats in a box score. He’s an alpha and proved that he wants the ball in crunch time on the biggest stage. Banchero led the Magic to thrilling big wins against top competition along the way including the Celtics, Nuggets, Warriors, Suns and Heat. With this impressive young nucleus of Banchero, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., Markelle Fultz, Anthony Black and Jalen Suggs, I’m anticipating the Magic to improve on their 34-win campaign last season.

Memphis Grizzlies OVER 45.5 wins (-110)

One of the best bets I made last season was fading the Memphis Grizzles all season long. I recognized the immaturity of the young, talented group early on, particularly Ja Morant, their best player and supposed leader. Now, despite Morant?s 25-game suspension, the Grizzlies have done a great job of preparing for his absence. The best move was addition by subtraction getting rid of Dillion Brooks whose talent level wasn’t worth the headache. Bringing in a vocal leader and hard worker like Marcus Smart was also a fantastic move. I’ll roll the dice that Morant finally learns from his mistakes and comes back more mature. This is a great buy-low spot on him and this franchise overall. Most bettors have prematurely written this team off. Instead, the Grizzlies will get back on track, despite some potential growing pains, and reclaim their spot as one of the top teams in the Western Conference.