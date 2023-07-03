How Marcus Smart Feels About Joining Grizzlies After Trade By Celtics

It’s fair to assume Marcus Smart never wanted to leave the Boston Celtics. But given that decision since has been made for him, Smart has expressed his excitement about joining a Western Conference contender in the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Celtics traded Smart to the Grizzlies in a three-team deal that landed Kristaps Porzingis in Boston.

“Right when I heard it, I was like, ‘You know what, at least I’m going somewhere, to a team that wants me and a team that I can compete,’ to hopefully try and win a championship,” Smart told reporters Sunday while hosting a pro-am game in Stoughton, Mass., per CLNS Media.

“And we got a lot of great, young players with the Grizzlies and I’m very excited,” Smart continued. “I love the way they play, I love the culture. And just like here in Boston, I fit right in. It’s right up my alley, the style of play and the mentality that they bring to the game.”

Smart said he’s already spoken with the majority of Memphis players, and joked how he’ll now be one of the older players in his new locker room.

“It’s a great, young team and you can definitely tell everybody is ready to work,” Smart said. “And yeah, everybody keeps saying that (about mentoring Ja Morant). It’d be a perfect fit for me, you know, with my veteran skills that I have, my mentality and my attitude and just seeing the game differently.

“So for me I’m excited, ecstatic to play with a player like Ja, who’s still evolving and still has a lot to go. I’m glad to be a part of his progression, as well, so I’m going to do everything in my ability to help this team, Memphis, and help Ja and all these players become the best that they can be.”

Smart spent his first nine seasons with the Celtics. The 2022 Defensive Player of the Year claimed that he was told a week before he was traded that he would be “safe,” and found out about the trade through his agent, not the organization. However, Smart said he didn’t hold any ill-will toward the Celtics as he knows it’s part of the business in the NBA.