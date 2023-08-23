CBB Matchups that Conference Realignment Has Gifted Us by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

While conference realignment remains the most controversial topic within college basketball this offseason, plenty of exciting new matchups come with all the shuffling.

To prepare, we rank the five best new matchups we will get following conference realignment within the sport.

1. Arizona vs. Kansas – Big 12

These schools have dominated their conferences in past seasons, which likely won’t change when they join in 2024. Surprisingly, for two schools of their caliber, they have met just 12 times in their history. They’ll be sure to tally that number quickly upon Arizona’s arrival to the Big 12, where these two will frequently battle it out for the conference’s crown each winter.

2. Texas vs. Kentucky – SEC

Texas’s revival from former head coach Chris Beard and current head coach Rodney Terry has breathed life into the program. At the same time, Kentucky continues to rake in elite recruiting classes under head coach John Calipari. This is a bonafide blue-blood matchup that happened only once in history, back in 2014. With two of the top atmospheres in college hoops, these games will surely deliver in the long term.

3. Houston vs. Baylor – Big 12

Two programs that have developed into serious national powers over the past decade, Houston and Baylor, met two seasons ago at the Final Four in Indianapolis. Kelvin Sampson and Scott Drew have produced two of the biggest turnarounds the sport has ever seen, and it’s enthralling that we’ll see them face off on an annual basis moving forward.

4. Houston vs. Kansas – Big 12

The Cougars and Jayhawks repeat on the list again as two teams entering the 2023-24 season with national title aspirations. Both squads have done well to reload, and with some elite coaching, this could be one of the best budding rivalries we see come out of the Big 12’s expansion.

5. Liberty vs. Florida Atlantic – Conference USA

This one won’t be as recognizable to the casual fan, but most will remember FAU for their iconic Final Four run a season ago with a relatively young squad led by head coach Dusty May. As for Liberty, their move to Conference USA brings a perennial mid-major powerhouse that will make this matchup must-see television this winter.

