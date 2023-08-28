College Football Betting Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

In the heart of ACC football action, the Louisville Cardinals gear up to face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on a thrilling college football Friday night. With anticipation in the air, betting enthusiasts are keen to understand where to place their bets.

Louisville, pegged as 8.5-point favorites, is seen as the stronger side heading into this matchup. This one also comes with a game total set at 49.5. The dynamics of Georgia Tech’s game have shifted over the years. Once notorious for their option offense, the team has recently transitioned away from this strategy. Some challenges arise from such a drastic change, including the difficulties in recruitment and adapting to new playbooks. Is this transition phase casting a shadow on their current season?

The history between these teams is relatively sparse, having clashed only twice. Georgia Tech clinched both encounters, with the 2020 faceoff still fresh in memory, especially its impact on Vegas. The Cardinals faltered, much to the dismay of many bettors.

This game brings a new element into play: Jeff Brohm. As a first-time coach for Louisville, he introduces fresh tactics and has managed to infuse new talent into the team through transfers. On the other hand, under Coach Brent Key, Georgia Tech possesses slightly more stability, with a few games already under his belt. Yet, being at home doesn’t necessarily give the Yellow Jackets an advantage. Their record is a bleak 2-9 against the spread as home underdogs in the past two years.

While the allure of a home underdog is tempting, confidence is placed in Brohm and his Cardinals. Brohm’s impressive play calling and the team’s propensity to air out the ball should equate to a strong start for Louisville under their first-year coach.

While history might lean towards the Yellow Jackets, current form and dynamics hint at a Cardinals edge.

