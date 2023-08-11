EPL Futures Odds: Man City and Erling Haaland are Big Favorites by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The English Premier League is off to a roaring start, and the betting futures certainly offer some intriguing possibilities.

First and foremost, Manchester City stands out in the odds – and not in the way we’re used to seeing. A pre-season favorite at minus money is virtually unheard of, but then again, City isn’t just any team right now. It’s Man City’s world, and we’re all just living in it. Fresh from a treble and only one player down (who they’ve replaced impressively), City’s dominance isn’t mere speculation – it’s backed by data.

Following City, Arsenal comes in at 5 to 1. They gave City a run for their money last season but fell short despite their best efforts. Liverpool is pegged at +650, while Manchester United has drifted to 9 to 1. Chelsea and Newcastle round off the list at 14 to 1 and 18 to 1, respectively.

What’s particularly striking this season is the Erling Haaland phenomenon. At -140 to clinch the Golden Boot, it’s rare (if not unprecedented) to see individual pre-season odds in the negative. But Haaland didn’t waste any time justifying his odds, scoring twice in the season opener’s first half against Burnley. Betting against him feels like you’re essentially wagering on an injury sidelining him.

For those looking for nuanced bets, there’s value beyond the outright winner. Player props offer some tantalizing options:

Bruno Fernandes is pegged at over 9.5 assists. Given that he led the league last year in expected assists and chances created (yes, even over Kevin De Bruyne), this looks achievable, especially with Rasmus Holland now spearheading Manchester United’s attack. Erling Haaland’s goal tally is set at 33.5. While he shattered records with 36 goals last season, betting on him to score just three fewer this time around seems reasonable.

The upcoming EPL season promises to be riveting, and from a betting standpoint, it feels like there’s genuine value on the table. But as always, in football, anything can happen – making the Premier League one of the most unpredictable and thrilling leagues in the world.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.