EPL Top Goalscorer Odds: Haaland Leads Pack As Heavy Favorite

The Premier League will always overflow with goalscoring talent in the 2023-24 campaign. Soccer‘s best will be spearheading the attack for some of Europe’s top clubs, and the top goalscorer odds provide plenty of value to be had for the soccer bettor.

We analyze the favorite, a worthy contender, and a long-shot flyer you should consider backing ahead of the upcoming season.

The Favorite: Erling Haaland – Manchester City (-135)

Seeing a minus-money favorite for a player award that is decided over nine months is undoubtedly insane. But it’s also inarguable. Haaland was unstoppable in his debut Premier League season, running away with the league’s Golden Boot while also setting the record for most goals in a single Premier League season.

Worthy Contender: Harry Kane – Tottenham Hotspur (+500)

The style of soccer that newly-appointed Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has displayed throughout the club’s pre-season friendlies justifies why this price has value. The Spurs have looked the opposite of past seasons under Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte, where things were rigid, defensive-based, and focused on counterattacking. Under Postecoglou, the squad looks to be playing the free-flowing, possession-dominant style they previously thrived in under Mauricio Pochettino. This is the style Harry Kane won both of his golden boots in, and we see something similar brewing this season. He’s worth a bet at 5-to-1 here.

Long-Shot Flyer: Ollie Watkins – Aston Villa (+3300)

Watkins has looked stellar in pre-season friendlies for Aston Villa. He bagged four goals across six matches and looks to be a crucial part of the attack in Unai Emery‘s thriving system. If he remains healthy, there is reason to believe he’ll start nearly every match atop a team that is a dark horse to make it into the top six. The pieces are in place for Watkins to have a breakout season, and this is one of the only flyers on the board where the path is clear to a very high ceiling in 2023-24.

