How to Watch 2023 High School Football Showcase On ESPN

The best football talent in the country is getting together for the 2023 High School Football Showcase. The nine-game schedule kicks off on September 9.

This year’s games will feature 39 players ranked in the ESPN 300 (Class of 2024) and ESPN Junior 300 (Class of 2025). The talent level has never been higher, and there have already been athletes ranked on these lists who committed to some of the top college programs in the country.

Dylan Raiola is the second-ranked player on the ESPN 300 list, and he’s already committed to the two-time defending National Champion Georgia Bulldogs. Jaylen Mbakwe, a cornerback out of Clay-Chalkville, Alabama, is fourth on the ESPN 300 rankings and has committed to playing for the Alabama Crimson Tide. Rounding out the top ten commitments from the ESPN 300 list of the Class of 2024 is wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, who will take his talents to the Ohio State Buckeyes. All three players will see action during the nine-game schedule on ESPN.

Below, you can find a detailed schedule with each date of televised High School Football Showcase games:

Week 1

Friday, September 1

Charlotte Catholic (N.C.) at Providence Day (N.C.) | Where to Watch: ESPNU | Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Week 2

Thursday, September 7

Red Oak (Texas) at Lake Belton (Texas) | Where to Watch: ESPN2 | Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Friday, September 8

Corona-Centennial (Calif.) at Bishop Gorman (Nev.) | Where to Watch: ESPNU | Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Week 3

Friday, September 15

McCallie (Tenn.) at Brentwood Academy (Tenn.) | Where to Watch: ESPNU | Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Week 4

Thursday, September 21

Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.) at Miami Central (Fla.) | Where to Watch: ESPN2 | Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Friday, September 22

Cedar Grove (Ga.) at Colquitt County (Ga.) | Where to Watch: ESPNU | Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Week 5

Thurs, September 28

Clay-Chalkville (Ala.) at Thompson (Ala.) | Where to Watch: ESPN2 | Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Week 6 â€“ Bye Week

Week 7

Friday, October 13

Buford (Ga.) at Mill Creek (Ga.) | Where to Watch: ESPN2 | Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Week 8

Friday, October 20

St. John’s (D.C.) at DeMatha (Md.) | Where to Watch: ESPNU | Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

