NFL OROY Betting Insights: Colts QB Anthony Richardson Making Moves
As the new NFL season unfurls, it’s time to delve into one of the most anticipated future bets: Who will clinch the title of NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year? The betting dynamics have evolved since the opening odds, so let’s break down where the market currently stands.
-
Jahmyr Gibbs:
- Team: Detroit Lions
- Opening Odds: +900
- Current Odds: +750
- Ticket%: 22.4%
- Handle%: 19.6%
Insight: Jahmyr Gibbs has seen a substantial uptick in interest. Despite being initially positioned at +900, Gibbs’ odds have shrunk to +750. The confidence in Gibbs is evident as he leads the way with 22.4% of tickets, to go along with a substantial 19.6% of the handle.
-
Bijan Robinson:
- Team: Atlanta Falcons
- Opening Odds: +300
- Current Odds: +250
- Ticket%: 17.1%
- Handle%: 26.4%
Insight: Robinson started as a hot favorite at +300 and remains so, with the odds further tightening to +250. Notably, while he holds 17.1% of the tickets, a whopping 26.4% of the handle backs him, the most of all competitors.
-
Anthony Richardson:
- Team: Indianapolis Colts
- Opening Odds: +900
- Current Odds: +700
- Ticket%: 16.2%
- Handle%: 14.9%
Insight: Another player whose odds have been sliced down, Richardson’s movement from +900 to +700 demonstrates bettors’ faith in his potential. He sits third with 16.2% of the tickets and 14.9% of the handle.
-
Zay Flowers:
- Team: Baltimore Ravens
- Opening Odds: +2000
- Current Odds: +2000
- Ticket%: 7.7%
- Handle%: 4.9%
Insight: Despite long odds, Flowers has managed to capture 7.7% of the tickets, though only 4.9% of the handle. It looks like Ravens faithful is showing out for Zay.
-
Bryce Young:
- Team: Carolina Panthers
- Opening Odds: +500
- Current Odds: +450
- Ticket%: 7.2%
- Handle%: 10.4%
Insight: Young’s stock is rising, with his odds moving favorably from +500 to +450. The talented young quarterback only trails Bijan Robinson on the oddsboard. He’s backed by 7.2% of tickets and a decent 10.4% handle.
-
Jaxon Smith-Njigba:
- Team: Seattle Seahawks
- Opening Odds: +700
- Current Odds: +1200
- Ticket%: 4.4%
- Handle%: 3.3%
Insight: Jaxon’s odds have taken a hit, drifting from +700 to a less favorable +1200. With 4.4% of tickets and 3.3% of the handle, the sentiment seems more reserved.
-
CJ Stroud:
- Team: Houston Texans
- Opening Odds: +650
- Current Odds: +850
- Ticket%: 3.3%
- Handle%: 2.1%
Insight: Stroud’s odds have lengthened from +650 to +850. He’s currently backed by 3.3% of the tickets and a mere 2.1% of the handle.
While the early trends have indicated favorites, the race is still wide open. The NFL season is a marathon, not a sprint, and as it unfolds, we might see further shifts in these betting dynamics.
