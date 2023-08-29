NFL OROY Betting Insights: Colts QB Anthony Richardson Making Moves by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

As the new NFL season unfurls, it’s time to delve into one of the most anticipated future bets: Who will clinch the title of NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year? The betting dynamics have evolved since the opening odds, so let’s break down where the market currently stands.

Jahmyr Gibbs: Team : Detroit Lions

: Detroit Lions Opening Odds : +900

: +900 Current Odds : +750

: +750 Ticket% : 22.4%

: 22.4% Handle%: 19.6% Insight: Jahmyr Gibbs has seen a substantial uptick in interest. Despite being initially positioned at +900, Gibbs’ odds have shrunk to +750. The confidence in Gibbs is evident as he leads the way with 22.4% of tickets, to go along with a substantial 19.6% of the handle. Bijan Robinson: Team : Atlanta Falcons

: Atlanta Falcons Opening Odds : +300

: +300 Current Odds : +250

: +250 Ticket% : 17.1%

: 17.1% Handle%: 26.4% Insight: Robinson started as a hot favorite at +300 and remains so, with the odds further tightening to +250. Notably, while he holds 17.1% of the tickets, a whopping 26.4% of the handle backs him, the most of all competitors. Anthony Richardson: Team : Indianapolis Colts

: Indianapolis Colts Opening Odds : +900

: +900 Current Odds : +700

: +700 Ticket% : 16.2%

: 16.2% Handle%: 14.9% Insight: Another player whose odds have been sliced down, Richardson’s movement from +900 to +700 demonstrates bettors’ faith in his potential. He sits third with 16.2% of the tickets and 14.9% of the handle.

Zay Flowers: Team : Baltimore Ravens

: Baltimore Ravens Opening Odds : +2000

: +2000 Current Odds : +2000

: +2000 Ticket% : 7.7%

: 7.7% Handle%: 4.9% Insight: Despite long odds, Flowers has managed to capture 7.7% of the tickets, though only 4.9% of the handle. It looks like Ravens faithful is showing out for Zay. Bryce Young: Team : Carolina Panthers

: Carolina Panthers Opening Odds : +500

: +500 Current Odds : +450

: +450 Ticket% : 7.2%

: 7.2% Handle%: 10.4% Insight: Young’s stock is rising, with his odds moving favorably from +500 to +450. The talented young quarterback only trails Bijan Robinson on the oddsboard. He’s backed by 7.2% of tickets and a decent 10.4% handle. Jaxon Smith-Njigba: Team : Seattle Seahawks

: Seattle Seahawks Opening Odds : +700

: +700 Current Odds : +1200

: +1200 Ticket% : 4.4%

: 4.4% Handle%: 3.3% Insight: Jaxon’s odds have taken a hit, drifting from +700 to a less favorable +1200. With 4.4% of tickets and 3.3% of the handle, the sentiment seems more reserved. CJ Stroud: Team : Houston Texans

: Houston Texans Opening Odds : +650

: +650 Current Odds : +850

: +850 Ticket% : 3.3%

: 3.3% Handle%: 2.1% Insight: Stroud’s odds have lengthened from +650 to +850. He’s currently backed by 3.3% of the tickets and a mere 2.1% of the handle.

While the early trends have indicated favorites, the race is still wide open. The NFL season is a marathon, not a sprint, and as it unfolds, we might see further shifts in these betting dynamics.

