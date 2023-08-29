NFL Season Predictions: AFC East Breakout Offensive Players by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

The AFC East is loaded with high-end offensive talent, and many players can break out and add to that list in 2023.

NFL Divisions Offense: AFC North

NFL Divisions Defense: AFC North

Click on the links below for a more detailed analysis of each team in the East and their potential breakout players.

Buffalo Bills – James Cook, RB

The Buffalo Bills, long seeking consistency in their run game, seem to have found their answer in second-year running back James Cook. The former Georgia Bulldog showcased impressive plays in his rookie year and is now slated to be the Bills’ primary back. Besides powerful downhill runs, Cook is a valuable asset in the passing game. While the Bills added Damien Harris in the offseason, he’s expected to be more of a backup. Despite limited action as a rookie, Cook averaged 5.7 yards per carry, hinting at a promising 2023 season. With a potent Bills offense, Cook is poised for a standout performance this year.

Miami Dolphins – Devon Achane, RB

Rookie running back Devon Achane’s status is uncertain after a preseason shoulder injury. Nonetheless, he remains a potential breakout star for Miami in 2023. Achane boasts explosive talent, and head coach Mike McDaniel has been impressed with his camp performance. Miami’s backfield has multiple options, but McDaniel’s history in San Francisco suggests multiple running backs can shine. Even if Achane’s 2023 start is delayed, he’s a notable player for the Dolphins’ future.

New England Patriots – Cole Strange, G

Bill Belichick prioritizes building his teams from the trenches. In the 2022 NFL draft, the Patriots picked guard Cole Strange. His rookie year had challenges, but its positive conclusion makes us optimistic about his 2023 impact. Though Strange showed potential, New England has viewed him as a developmental project, which could take some time to grow into the player they believe he can be. They’ve been patient, and while there may be hurdles in 2023, we anticipate his continued growth as a critical member of their offensive line.

New York Jets – Garrett Wilson, WR

Garrett Wilson made his mark in the NFL in 2022 and had a solid rookie year. In 2023, with a skilled quarterback by his side, he’s poised to be a Pro Bowl contender for the Jets. Coming out of Ohio State, known for producing elite wide receivers, Wilson is no exception. He registered 83 catches for 1,103 yards and four touchdowns during his rookie campaign. We anticipate more yards and touchdowns for him this year, especially with deep balls being thrown to him by Aaron Rodgers. Wilson is on track to be among the NFL’s top wide receivers, and he could achieve that this year.

