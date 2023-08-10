Top 10 Coaches in College Basketball Ahead of the 2023-24 Season by SportsGrid 48 minutes ago

Despite the departure of greats Mike Krzyzewski, Roy Williams, and Jim Boeheim from college basketball in recent years, plenty of all-time head coaches remain across the sport. From Bill Self to Dana Altman, we rank the ten best active head coaches in college hoops based on coaching ability, recruitment, and resume.

1. Bill Self – Kansas (Record: 787-237; Last Season: 24-8)

It’s hard to make a case against Self as the top active coach in college hoops, especially after taking home his second national title in 2022. He now has two rings with four Final Fours, 14 Sweet Sixteens, 24 NCAA Tournament appearances, and a whopping 17 regular-season Big 12 titles.

2. Tom Izzo – Michigan State (Record: 687-280; Last Season: 21-13)

There’s January, February, Izzo, and then there’s March Izzo. The Michigan State head coach has the active field lapped in Final Fours with eight, three more than Rick Pitino, who has the second-most among active head coaches. He has built an empire in East Lansing, and something tells us he’s got another Final Four or two up his sleeve before he says goodbye to his coaching career.

3. John Calipari – Kentucky (Record: 832-253; Last Season: 22-12)

Although it’s been a tough past few seasons for Kentucky, it’s undeniable how talented head coach John Calipari is. He is the undisputed king at producing NBA talent, with 47 players drafted into the association since taking over at Kentucky in 2009. The fans are understandably hungry for success in Lexington, but Calipari’s resume and ability to produce elite next-level talent cements him into the third spot on this list.

4. Mark Few – Gonzaga (Record: 689-135; Last Season: 31-6)

Few has brought Gonzaga to the national spotlight it has never had. The Bulldogs seem never to have a down year, which is all to blame on Few’s elite recruiting and pure domination over the West Coast Conference. The only thing missing from the coach’s resume is a national title, and it may not be long until he finally gets his wish.

5. Scott Drew – Baylor (Record: 442-244; Last Season: 23-11)

The turnaround that Scott Drew has pulled off at Baylor is among the best in college sports. Taking over the program following the Dave Bliss scandal two decades ago, Drew has brought the Bears to the top by winning a national championship in 2021 after knocking off the undefeated Gonzaga Bulldogs in the national championship. He has risen the school from its ruins and will surely keep them relevant for the foreseeable future.

With controversy and scandals mixed in between, Pitino has brought relevance to whichever program has brought him in. Whether it was his first national title at Kentucky, his dominant time spent with Louisville, or his ownership of the MAAC with Iona, he has brought success wherever he goes. The Big East better watch out for Pitino and St. John’s because we refuse to bet against his coaching prowess.

7. Kelvin Sampson – Houston (Record: 657-301; Last Season: 33-4)

Kelvin Sampson’s career resurgence in the past decade has been one of college basketball’s coolest stories. With the fourth-longest gap between Final Four appearances at 19 years, he has continued to build Houston into one of the most feared programs in the nation. His Elite Eight appearance in 2022, despite the losses of Marcus Sasser and Tramon Mark, was the latest feather in his coaching cap.

8. Tony Bennett – Virginia (Record: 410-158; Last Season: 25-8)

Many questions were asked of Bennett’s coaching philosophies after Virginia’s disastrous first-round crash out of the NCAA Tournament at the hands of #16 UMBC back in 2018. All the Cavaliers did a year later was shut down the doubters with a thrilling run to the program’s first-ever national championship. Bennett’s Virginia teams may not always be ranked among the elites, but the floor is always high in Charlottesville.

9. Eric Musselman – Arkansas (Record: 205-76; Last Season: 22-14)

Musselman is the guy you can never count out. He is a mastermind at pulling off upsets later into the NCAA Tournament, most notably against Kansas this past season, where Musselman got his team to play to its ceiling when they needed to.

It’s been a down couple of seasons in Eugene for Dana Altman, but we believe Oregon will be back soon enough. Altman’s five-year run of dominance over the Pac-12 from 2016 to 2021 will be well-documented by scientists for eons, and any coach you ask will be quick to let you know that he is one of the sport’s elite minds.

