Top 5 Kits for the 2023-24 Premier League Season

With the Premier League season finally underway, one of the most exciting aspects of a new campaign is the different kit designs that will be donned for the next nine months.

As teams roll out their jersey debuts, we rank the five best you should watch for this season.

1. Burnley (Away)

This one tops the list for its uniqueness. Remaining faithful to Burnley’s colors, yellow is the primary, with a gradient stripe through the left side of the shirt to distinguish the crest, making it a masterpiece away kit. The Clarets will make a profound statement in these threads with every road fixture this season.

2. Luton Town (Home)

A bold statement for a home kit, Luton Town is making its arrival to the Premier League in style. We love the standout orange color paired with a white stripe. The Hatters are a long shot to remain in the top flight after this season, but we’d love to see their kits stay around in 2024.

3. Crystal Palace (Away)

A club that never seems to disappoint regarding design, Palace have done it again with their away kits this season. While maintaining their traditional sash design, the Eagles will don a light blue stripe across the jersey with a clean white background.

4. Manchester City (Away)

Collared jerseys seem to be making a comeback, and Manchester City have nailed this one. The contrasting combination of maroon and white makes enough of a statement without completely overdoing it and looking ridiculous.

5. Crystal Palace (Home)

Palace’s second entry on this list, they maintain a perfect balance of their traditional red and blue colors with this kit. A unique design, the jersey is split down the middle with red on the right and blue on the left, with a motif of The Crystal Palace, a famous structure in London.

