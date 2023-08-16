Zeke's Second Wind: Can Elliott Succeed with the Patriots? by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Former Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott signed with the New England Patriots and, under head coach Bill Belichick, could find new life in his career and serve a specific. While Elliott might not be the same player he was during his days at Ohio State University or his rookie season with the Cowboys, he still has much to offer the Patriots.

Belichick is known for getting the most out of his players, even those who may have struggled elsewhere. Elliott’s addition to the Patriots isn’t about recapturing his past glory but instead finding a way to be efficient and effective within the Patriots’ system. This might involve short-yardage situations or goal-line runs, where Elliott’s power and experience could prove invaluable.

Elliott won’t be an every-down back for the Patriots, but that doesn’t mean he can’t be an essential contributor. The team still has Rhamondre Stevenson and Ty Montgomery to share the workload, so it’s not all on Elliott’s shoulders. This new role could allow Elliott to focus on specific situations and excel, even if he’s not racking up the massive yardage totals of his early career.

The Patriots’ usage of Elliott will likely be a wise and calculated move. Expect him to be put in positions where he can succeed and make a meaningful contribution to the team.

For those looking to place bets on the upcoming NFL season, it’s essential to consider how Elliott will be used in the Patriots’ offense. The Patriots’ odds of making the playoffs are at +250, and Elliott’s addition could help. However, don’t expect Elliott to be a massive fantasy football star or the cornerstone of the Patriots offense. He will be part of a committee, serving a specific role that will benefit the team.

So, is Ezekiel Elliott washed up? Not at all. He’s entering a new chapter of his career with the New England Patriots, and under Bill Belichick, he’s likely to find a role that allows him to be efficient and effective.

