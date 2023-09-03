3 Los Angeles Chargers To Watch for on Offense by SportsGrid 3 Hours Ago

The Los Angeles Chargers boast one of the deepest offenses in the NFL, and there’s more talent on the horizon in 2023.

Which three players are poised for breakouts? Led by quarterback Justin Herbert, the Chargers have no shortage of weapons on offense, and new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore should help players reach a higher ceiling in 2023.

Below, we’ll highlight three players on the Chargers’ offense that can stand out in 2023.

Gerald Everett, TE

It’s easy to be bullish on offense with Justin Herbert and a creative play-caller such as Kellen Moore. To find the breakout trends we’re looking for with the Chargers, we have to factor in the data we’ve seen over the years when Moore was with the Dallas Cowboys. Tight ends have primarily played a significant role in Moore-led offenses, and we expect that to continue with Gerald Everett. Everett isn’t unfamiliar with being a highly targeted tight end, and there are many reasons to like the prospects of him being among the league leaders. There are undoubtedly a lot of mouths to feed on this Chargers offense, but the ability for Everett to do a lot of work over the middle of the field provides a nice safety blanket for Herbert. In Year 2 with the Chargers, Everett is poised to have the best season of his career.

Joshua Kelley, RB

Despite Joshua Kelley sitting comfortably as the number two running back on the Chargers depth chart behind Austin Ekeler, we believe there’s room for him to continue playing a more significant role on offense in 2023. Look at the type of offense that Moore brought to the table with the Cowboys. Running backs Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott saw sizable workloads, and we expect a similar mindset with Kelley. Kelley has proven to be a versatile running back, and it won’t be a surprise to see him receive more work near the goal line in 2023. It’s hard to envision a world where Ekeler is in the long-term plans with the Chargers, knowing the shelf life of running backs and the unwillingness to pay them. As a result, getting Kelley more touches in 2023 makes a lot of sense, and he has the potential to lead this backfield down the line.

Quentin Johnston, WR

When you select a wide receiver in the first round of the draft like the Chargers did in 2023, it’s clear that there are real expectations for him to play a role in Year 1. Quentin Johnston might not be listed as a starter on the Chargers’ depth chart, but we’re bullish on his potential to play a significant role when all is said and done in 2023. Johnston boasts significant play separation and explosiveness, and we believe his talent will win out and help expand his role. Drops have been an issue in preseason action, but the same can be said for Ja’Marr Chase leading into his rookie campaign, and we all know how that ended up.

