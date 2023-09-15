Anytime Touchdown Bets You Need to Place for Week 2 by SportsGrid 3 Hours Ago

NFL Week 2 is upon us, and after an entertaining Thursday night bout between the Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings, we’re gearing up for what will be an epic rest of the weekend. We had a solid Week 1 showing with our anytime touchdown plays, hitting five plus-money bets.

These anytime touchdown scorer bets are ones you won’t want to miss out on

Watching the NFL opener between the Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions, offensively, Jahmyr Gibbs was the most electrifying player on the field. His burst, speed, and ability to make defenders miss were fully displayed. Yet, he only received seven carries and two targets. This man was picked 12th overall in this past NFL Draft, so I think there is no way he doesn’t receive more volume. People in Detroit have been calling for him to see a more significant workload for the past week. In what should be a high-scoring affair, expect him to deliver.

Last week, six running backs saw at least five red zone carries, and Josh Jacobs was the only one unable to find the endzone. Coming off a 12-touchdown season in 2022, I’m not banking on him going back-to-back games. The New York Jets just ran all over the Buffalo Bills last week, so with the Las Vegas Raiders not expected to have Jakobi Meyers out there with Davante Adams being banged up, they’ll lean on Jacobs that much more to carry the offensive load.

The matchup between the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts might end up being the ugliest game of the weekend, and no one should willingly want to wager on it, but we have a banger for you. Nico Collins, the Texans WR1, hauled in six receptions for 80 yards off of a team-high eleven targets, but we’re banking on the fact that he was third in the NFL in total air yards with 165, showcasing CJ Stroud’s willingness to launch it downfield to him. We love the over on his yardage prop, but at nearly 3-1 odds for him to find the endzone. The value is there against a weak Indianapolis secondary.

Getting Zay Flowers at +210 for a touchdown is a joke. Looking back to Week 1, Flowers put up 78 yards off of nine receptions in his NFL debut, but he accounted for a 45% target share! It’s clear Lamar Jackson and the offensive coaching staff trust him, and now, with JK Dobbins out for the year, the passing game will be relied upon that much more. With this game having a projected total of 46.5, the touchdowns will be there, so we’ll bank heavily on Zay Flowers finding the endzone.

Trevor Lawrence completed 24 passes in Week 1, but only one was to Christian Kirk. Now, Jacksonville welcomes in the Kansas City Chiefs in what is likely and expected to be a shootout, and we’re banking on this being one of those scenarios where the Jags make it a focal point to get Kirk involved after last week. We hope so, as in two games against the Chiefs last year, Kirk recorded three touchdowns. At +210, this is immense value.

It’s hard to get an accurate gauge of the Dallas Cowboys offense after they obliterated the New York Giants, and Dak Prescott only completed 13 passes. Still, his trust in TE1 Jake Ferguson was evident. He saw seven targets, the highest on the team, and he led all tight ends in red zone targets in Week 1, the perfect recipe for an anytime touchdown bet. At +360, how don’t you take this?

Last week, we were on Logan Thomas against the Arizona Cardinals’ defense, given how poorly Arizona defended the tight end position in 2022. We were right beside the touchdown part, as Thomas led the Commanders in targets in Week 1. NThismatchup favors Darren Waller, and the Giants’ offense is desperate to show something this week so they don’t become the laughingstock of the NFL. I envision Waller becoming a focal point of the Giants’ offensive approach on Sunday and multiple chances for him to find the endzone. At +180, you should be all over this.

Anytime I get Nick Chubb to score a touchdown, it’s a must-bet, regardless of the matchup. He’s just that talented, but now, the matchup is ideal. Last week, Christian McCaffrey ran for 153 yards and a touchdown against the Steelers, and now, Pittsburgh will be without their best interior defensive lineman in Cam Heyward. It seems like an easy bet to make to me.

