Anytime Touchdown Bets You Need to Place for Week 3

Who doesn’t love an anytime touchdown bet? We were on the money in Week 1 and narrowly took home a profit in Week 2, but we’re ready to go for Week 3.

Here is who we’re eyeing to make an endzone trot on Sunday.

Justin Jefferson -105

Justin Jefferson has 20 receptions and 309 yards in two weeks but hasn’t found the endzone yet. He’s beyond due. The game between the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Chargers has a total of roughly 54, and the Chargers’ secondary has allowed the most receiving yards to opposing wide receivers in the NFL. They made Ryan Tannehill look good last week, for crying out loud. Jefferson will feast. Looking at the home-away splits for Jefferson’s career, he’s had 19 of his 25 career touchdowns at home. At nearly even money, this is a whale play.

Nico Collins +230

Nico Collins is the best wide receiver in the NFL you’ve never heard of. Collins has shined in an ugly Houston Texans’ offense filled with inexperience. He ranks fourth in the NFL in air yards, showing CJ Stroud’s willingness to hit him deep, and has averaged ten targets per game thus far. At +230, against a vulnerable Jacksonville secondary, where the Texans will likely be playing from behind, the value is immense.

Stefon Diggs +110

If Russell Wilson can throw for three touchdowns against the Washington Commanders’ secondary, I’ll bank on Josh Allen throwing at least two. With Stefon Diggs recording double-digit touchdowns in each of the last two years, I love this spot for him, and we’re getting it at plus money, even better.

Zay Flowers

You should have seen me last Sunday. Watching Lamar Jackson throw Zay Flowers two consecutive passes in the red zone, but neither resulting in a score, stung big time. Still, it showed me that we had the correct read, and now, we’re due. Given injury concerns, touchdown props aren’t out for this game yet, but I anticipate this being in the +175 to +200 range. I’ll take that value all day. Indianapolis’ secondary stinks and Flowers is the only wide receiver in the NFL to have at least three red zone receptions but no touchdowns. As Lamar’s WR1, it’s happening this week.

Elijah Moore +370

Elijah Moore? +370? Hear me out. Looking at this game, both the run defenses of the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans are fantastic, hopefully leading to a big passing game. I trust Deshaun Watson ten times more than I trust Ryan Tannehill, and when deciding between Amari Cooper and Moore, the value lies with the latter. Through two games, Moore has more red zone looks and only one fewer total target, so at +370 compared to +210, back Moore.

Courtland Sutton +210

Courtland Sutton leads the Denver Broncos in total targets and red zone targets and now gets to face the Miami Dolphins in what could be a high-scoring affair. I’m not going to overthink this, but if I can get a team’s proven WR1 at +210 in a potential shootout, I’ll take it all day.

George Pickens +185

I believe Kenny Pickett isn’t as bad as he’s looked through two weeks. Facing an abysmal Las Vegas Raiders defense compared to the likes of the 49ers and Browns will help rejuvenate him. Through two games, George Pickens has combined for 17 targets as the Steelers’ WR1, and we saw with his 71-yard touchdown on Monday night that he can break a game open in an instant. He’ll look to build off a strong Monday night showing on Sunday, and the value is there for him to find the endzone.

