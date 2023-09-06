Can the Dodgers Overcome a Starting Rotation in Shambles? by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

Let’s talk LA Dodgers for a moment, folks. With the MLB playoffs looming, LA’s blue juggernaut finds itself in a peculiar spot. Sure, the losses of Tony Gonsolin and now Julio Urias due to the latter’s entanglement in a domestic violence controversy cast a shadow. After all, he had lied his way through his first incident, saying his wife just “fell down.” Now, with another controversy, and after what the Dodgers experienced with Trevor Bauer, the big question lingers: Is their rotation done in Los Angeles?

But let’s not get caught up entirely in the negatives. Reports indicate that Walker Buehler is rehabbing in the minors. The anticipation of his return creates a fresh wave of optimism. However, the big question is: Can Buehler alone offset the loss of two essential pitchers?

The Dodgers aren’t down for the count, not by a long shot. With the likes of JD Martinez sidelined due to injury, hopefully making a return, their lineup still oozes class. Let’s not forget they’ve got the dynamism of Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman‘s prowess, Will Smith’s versatility, and more. Sure, taking on the Atlanta Braves is a colossal task, but if there’s a team that can make it to the National League Championship Series, it’s the Dodgers.

Ryan Pepiot‘s inclusion has been solid, if not spectacular. The Dodgers’ knack for producing talent is commendable.

However, with reports surfacing that Major League Baseball investigators are seeking video evidence of the alleged incident involving Urias at a soccer game, the situation appears grim. Should any concrete evidence emerge, there’s a strong likelihood that we’ve seen the last of him on the pitcher’s mound in MLB.

Despite the dark clouds hovering, it’s vital to note that while Urias was undoubtedly a talent, his recent performances left much to be desired. The frequency with which he allowed home runs this season stands as a testament.

Then there’s the curious case of Clayton Kershaw. Watching him pitch recently was a somber experience. He needs to be in peak form to be an asset in the playoffs. The Dodgers must find a way to rejuvenate their starting lineup, reminiscent of their form at the season’s start.

While the Dodgers have their work cut out for them, it’s crucial to remember the sheer depth of talent they possess. Although their starting pitching has seen better days, their batting lineup remains one of the best. But against the likes of the Braves, it’ll be a Herculean task. The Braves have set the bar this season, and for the Dodgers to surpass it, they’ll need to bring their A-game.

