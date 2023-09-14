Can Zach Wilson Pick up the Slack for the Jets in Dallas? by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

For the New York Jets, the future is now. As many NFL fans raise their eyebrows over the quarterback situation, one fact remains clear: Zach Wilson is the choice the Jets are sticking with. Amid murmurs and speculations surrounding alternatives, it’s clear that pinning hopes on someone else is off the table, given his past performances.

Check out SportsGrid’s NFL game picks and NFL Props Picks all Season Long.

In a recent development, Tim Boyle is set to be promoted from the practice squad. Boyle, having previous experience with the Green Bay Packers’ West Coast scheme, will assume the backup role. This arrangement emphasizes the Jets’ commitment to evaluating Wilson for the entirety of the season.

The upcoming game against the formidable Dallas Cowboys poses a stern test for Wilson. The Cowboys’ recent shutout against the Giants on Monday Night Football only underscores the mountain Wilson has to climb. But, strategy is in place: Quick releases, establishing comfort in the pocket, and relying on the strong run game are expected to be the order of the day. Breece Hall has already showcased his long-run capabilities, complemented by Dalvin Cook from the backfield, ensuring the offense has the weaponry it needs.

However, the Cowboys, with what many argue is the deepest secondary in the NFL, will not make it easy. A roster boasting six deep cornerbacks, reinforced by the likes of Micah Parsons and Tank Lawrence in the pass rush, is bound to put tremendous pressure on Wilson.

Addressing concerns, the Jets’ tackles – Duane Brown, given his age, and Mekhi Becton transitioning to right tackle – may find it difficult to stave off the fierce Cowboys’ defense. The challenges extend beyond just the player matchups; the daunting atmosphere in Dallas is another hurdle in itself.

The spotlight is squarely on Wilson, as he preps for arguably the most challenging game of his nascent NFL career. Though the Jets express commitment to Wilson for the season, it’s pragmatic to have a contingency. This roster, hailed for its strong defense and potent running back and receiver units, needs its offense to click.

As fans tune into this weekend’s matchup against Dallas, the narrative will revolve around one man: Zach Wilson. Whether he manages to surprise us or struggles against the seasoned Cowboys, it’s essential to remember – this is but one game in a promising young quarterback’s career.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.