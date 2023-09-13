NFL OROY Futures Odds: Bijan Robinson has Some Company by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

The Offensive Rookie of the Year market always brings intrigue, showcasing the next generation of NFL superstars. This year’s race has some notable contenders, with a few surprise jumps on the board.

Bijan Robinson currently leads the pack at +225, cementing himself as a strong contender early in the season. But the storyline that’s got everyone talking is Anthony Richardson. Bypassing other rookie quarterbacks who made their mark in the season opener, Richardson’s odds have leaped to 5 to 1, clearly indicating his impressive performances and potential.

Jahmyr Gibbs, at 8 to 1, is another rookie to watch keenly. His versatility on the field and being part of a formidable team make him a standout candidate. Plus, with the dynamic play of David Montgomery, we might see Gibbs flourish further.

However, Zay Flowers is another player to keep an eye on. After a promising display where he secured seven receptions for over 70 yards, he is genuinely one to watch. While he might not be operating at Robinson’s level yet, his trajectory suggests he could move up the rankings soon.

The conversation wouldn’t be complete without mentioning Bryce Young and Jordan Addison. Young’s potential is undeniable, and he could be a dominant force. Over in Minnesota, the dynamic duo of Addison and Justin Jefferson – is a 1-2 combo that could wreak havoc on defenses. Lining up across from Jefferson every week only helps Addison’s cause.

This race will undoubtedly see more twists and turns as the season progresses. But one thing’s for sure: this batch of rookies is one of the most promising we’ve seen in a while. Buckle up; it’s going to be an exhilarating ride.

