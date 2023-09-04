Predicting the Best Offense in Each AFC Division by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

The offensive firepower in the AFC is unreal. Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, Trevor Lawrence, Justin Herbert, Lamar Jackson, and Aaron Rodgers will make this playoff chase unreal.

It will be a fun year for those who always bet the over, so here are our predictions for which offenses will be the best in their divisions this season.

The New York Jets have received all the hype this offseason, and that’s for good reason. Aaron Rodgers entered the building and immediately took the Jets from a laughingstock to a contender overnight. His play speaks for itself, but the talent around him could transcend this offense. To start, Garrett Wilson will be a star. The reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year is ready to take off as Rodgers is about to unlock him. Allen Lazard and Mecole Hardman round out the starters. Lazard already has the chemistry with the QB1, and Hardman comes in as a vertical threat. Not to mention, Breece Hall and Dalvin Cook may be the best running-back duo in football. There are many concerns about the Jets’ offensive line, but they are too talented not to make the necessary changes midseason via trades. It will be a fun season in Florham Park!

The AFC North might be the most loaded division in football, but the Cincinnati Bengals have the best offense, without a doubt. I know a lot of hype is going around Baltimore, but I need to see it to believe it first. Joe Burrow is a top-three quarterback and will have this offense perennially near the top of the league. Ja’Marr Chase is a top-three receiver in football, and he and Tee Higgins create the best receiver duo in the conference. They’ve made more improvements to the offensive line, aiding Burrow’s protection and Joe Mixon’s rushing attack, giving the Bengals the best offense convincingly.

The AFC South is easily the worst division offensively, but the Jacksonville Jaguars shouldn’t be lumped in with their divisional counterparts. Jacksonville has some crazy potential. In his first season in Duval, Doug Pederson made his presence felt. He fixed Trevor Lawrence and unlocked his potential while maximizing the talent on the rest of the roster. Travis Etienne Jr. and Tank Bigsby will be a fun, complementary running back duo. Plus, the addition of Calvin Ridley to this passing game isn’t being talked about enough. He and Christian Kirk could be a dangerous duo. Evan Engram is fresh off his best NFL season, and it’ll be interesting to see what he comes up with as an encore performance. I have big expectations for the Jaguars, and it wouldn’t surprise me if they become the best offense in the conference and Lawrence makes it into the MVP discussion.

It may be a crime that I don’t have the Kansas City Chiefs as the best offense in their division, but hear me out. Eventually, at some point, the lack of wide receiver talent has to catch up with them. As great as Patrick Mahomes is, too much faith is being placed in professionally unproven receivers. That’s not to say the Chiefs won’t still be a top-five offense. The LA Chargers are just that loaded. Justin Herbert appears ready to take the leap, Austin Ekeler is one of the most dynamic playmakers in the sport, and the receiving depth features Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Quentin Johnston, and Joshua Palmer. New offensive coordinator Kellen Moore was handed a Ferrari, and now it’s his job to drive it home.

