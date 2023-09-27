Ryder Cup Odds and Picks: Fleetwood and Rahm Powering Europe by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

As the exhilaration of the Ryder Cup nears, golf enthusiasts and bettors alike are making their picks. Recollecting the success from two years ago when the United States clinched the title, many remember the joint triumph of Jordan Spieth and Dustin Johnson, both notching five points that week.

Currently, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are pegged as favorites, both with odds of 8 to 1. However, taking a deeper dive into the odds, Victor Hovland stands at an appealing 10 to 1, followed by Brooks Koepka at 14 to 1. Another promising pick is Matthew Fitzpatrick, set at 20 to 1. And if you’re a believer in patterns, going back to Jordan Spieth at 22 to 1 might just be the move, given his commendable history in the Ryder Cup.

While many might underestimate Fitzpatrick due to his youthful appearance, it’s vital to remember his lethal skills on the course. The Englishman has repeatedly proven his mettle, making him one of the top contenders for this year’s Ryder Cup.

Diving into more specific market picks, here are some top selections:

Europe to win with a margin between 0.5 and 3 .

to win with a margin between . Brian Harman over Robert Macintyre : With McIntyre’s expected low contribution and Harmon’s previous Open Championship victory, this seems like a favorable pick.

over : With McIntyre’s expected low contribution and Harmon’s previous Open Championship victory, this seems like a favorable pick. Tommy Fleetwood over Brooks Koepka : Given Fleetwood’s affinity for the Ryder Cup, this choice holds merit.

over : Given Fleetwood’s affinity for the Ryder Cup, this choice holds merit. Jon Rahm over Scottie Scheffler : Backing Rahm as the Top Continental Europe player.

over : Backing Rahm as the player. Max Homa as the Top USA Rookie .

as the . Ludvig Aberg as the Top Rookie: With his evident prowess, he’s a favorite pick.

For those looking at the overall event, betting on singles matches going to the 18th hole is under 4.5, and for the entire event, it’s under 10.5.

The Ryder Cup is setting the stage for some electrifying golf, and the betting odds only up the ante. Whether you’re a seasoned bettor or a casual fan, there’s no denying the allure of this legendary golf event. Make your picks and get ready for an unforgettable tournament!

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.