SportsGrid Model: Top MLB Player Props For Today (Sept. 27)

Diving into today’s MLB matchups, we’re spotlighting a few selections based on SportsGrid’s best MLB player props today. We employ a star rating system to evaluate each pick’s success likelihood.

Cincinnati Reds outfielder TJ Friedl rewarded us handsomely last night, homering for the fourth straight game at +680 odds.

We want to extend our home run prop winning streak to three, so we turn our attention to Atlanta Braves slugger Matt Olson.

ATL Matt Olson OVER 0.5 HRs vs. Cubs (+350)

He ‘eads MLB with 53 home runs this season

He is hitting .333 (9-for-27) over his last seven games

He went 1-for-3 with a home run in his lone career matchup against Cubs right-handed starter Jameson Taillon

Taillon has allowed 26 home runs this season (144.1 IP), tied for the most in his career

Taillon has allowed at least one home run in eight of his past ten starts

Left-handed batters are hitting .269 with 17 home runs against Taillon this season

BAL Austin Hays OVER 0.5 RBI vs. Nationals (+150)

He has recorded 66 RBI in 141 games this season

He is 7-for-12 (.583) with a 1.167 slugging percentage in his career against Nationals left-handed starter Patrick Corbin (10-14, 5.13 ERA)

(10-14, 5.13 ERA) Corbin holds a 6.16 ERA over his last seven starts

Right-handed batters are hitting .299 against Corbin this season

Washington’s bullpen has a 4.99 ERA this season, the fifth-highest in MLB

CLE Shane Bieber UNDER 6.5 K’s vs. Reds (-138)

He has struck out six batters or fewer in 15 of his 20 starts this season (75%), including three straight

7.4 K/9 is the lowest of his career

Cincinnati boasts a .788 OPS in September, the seventh-best in MLB

