SportsGrid Model: Top MLB Player Props For Today (Sept. 4)

Top MLB Player Props For Today (Sept. 4)

Well into the dog days of summer, MLB is keeping the excitement alive. Diving into today’s matchups, we’re spotlighting a few selections based on SportsGrid’s best MLB player props today. We employ a star rating system to evaluate each pick’s success likelihood.

Here are some top picks from today’s MLB games.

Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

CHW Luis Robert OVER 0.5 HRs @ Royals (+390)

Robert has hit 35 home runs this season, tied for the sixth-most in MLB

Of Robert’s 35 home runs this season, 18 have come on the road

Robert is hitting .370 with two home runs over his past seven games

Robert is 1-for-3 with a double and two walks in his career against Royals left-handed starter Cole Ragans

Robert is 34-for-104 (.327) with seven home runs against left-handed pitching this season

Kansas City’s bullpen has allowed 69 home runs this season, the third-most in MLB

MIN Pablo Lopez OVER 5.5 K’s @ Guardians (-130)

Lopez has recorded 196 strikeouts in 164.2 innings pitched this season, the fourth-most in MLB

Lopez has struck out at least six batters in 22 of his 27 starts this season (81%)

Lopez’s 10.7 K/9 is the highest of his career and ranks seventh in MLB

Cleveland has struck out 29 times over its past three games

