UFC 293: Best Bets To Consider For Exciting Card In Australia UFC 293 heads to Sydney by Tim Crowley

UFC 293 goes international in Sydney, Australia with another key pay-per-view in the fight business.

The card is headlined by a title fight in the UFC Middleweight division between reigning champion Israel Adesanya (24-2) and No. 5 ranked contender Sean Strickland (27-5).

A number of bets are on the table for the card, from fights going the distance to fighter knockout props.

With the main event just days away, here are three bets to watch entering UFC 293, according to FanDuel Sportsbook:

Israel Adesanya by points (+110)

Adesanya regained the middleweight throne with a knockout victory over Alex Pereira at UFC 287. The 34-year-old is one of the division’s most dominant champions and the lines for the main event reflect that. Adesanya is a -720 favorite against Strickland on the moneyline.

While his last fight ended with a finish, Strickland could be in for five long rounds rather than either fighter earning a stoppage.

The majority of Adesanya’s title defenses have indeed gone the distance and could very well continue that streak at UFC 293.

Alexander Volkov by KO/TKO (-105)

Tai Tuivasa has lost back-to-back fights against higher-end heavyweight contenders in Ciryl Gane and Sergei Pavlovich.

On the other hand, Tuivasa has knockout power in his hands and always serves as a threat to stop the fight with one punch.

Despite Tuivasa fighting in his home nation at UFC 293, Alexander Volkov enters with back-to-back knockout wins.

In a battle of finishing power, Volkov adds value in this fight as a -260 favorite.

Tyson Pedro by KO/TKO (+350)

On the surface, this light heavyweight bout is among one of the most even matchups in terms of odds on the UFC 293 card. Tyson Pedro enters at -108 with Anton Turkalj at -118 on the moneyline.

As a result, choosing a finish in this fight adds value. Pedro’s five UFC wins all came by way of a finish. At +350, Pedro by KO/TKO makes sense in an even fight on paper.