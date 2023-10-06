3 NFL Players We Expect to Bounce Back in Week 5 by SportsGrid 3 Hours Ago

As with every week in the NFL season, we saw disappointing fantasy lines from some otherwise trustworthy assets around the league. Looking ahead to Week 5, we predict three players with favorable matchups that could bounce back from their poor Week 4 outings and redeem themselves in the eyes of their fantasy managers.

Tony Pollard – 9.0 points [RB26] (Week 5 Matchup: @ SF)

Tony Pollard has performed well below expectations over the past three weeks, finishing outside the top 14 each week. But we are asking Pollard managers not to panic as we wait to see if he can live up to his pricey ADP. Fantasy Points’s Ryan Heath posted a graph on X displaying which running backs across the NFL are overperforming or underperforming their expected fantasy points per game this season. According to the graph, Pollard is one of the most underperforming backs in the league, making him a solid candidate to have a serious bounce back in Week 5 despite the challenging matchup in San Francisco.

Tyreek Hill – 10.2 points [WR39] (Week 5 Matchup: vs. NYG)

Even after a quiet Week 4, Tyreek Hill remains potentially the best fantasy wide receiver in the sport. His five targets in Week 4 against the Buffalo Bills were tied for his lowest number of targets since Week 3 last season. This weekend just happens to provide an incredible matchup for the speedster as the shaky New York Giants secondary comes to town. We shouldn’t be breaking news to you, but Hill remains a set-and-forget WR1 in all formats this weekend.

Patrick Mahomes – 15.2 points [QB17] (Week 5 Matchup: @ MIN)

We shouldn’t have to tell you this, but you can expect a bounce back from Patrick Mahomes after a lackluster performance last weekend against the New York Jets. But we’ll go out on a limb and project a QB1 performance from Mahomes this weekend in a dome environment and a matchup with the highest total on the Week 5 slate. This is a no-brainer spot for Mahomes to find his footing again and produce a high-level performance for his fantasy managers.

