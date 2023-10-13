We’re ready for Week 6 of the NFL season, and despite us going 2-3 on our totals picks in Week 5, which included an ugly beat as the Saints scored 34 points, we still couldn’t cover our 39.5 over bet, but we’re confident we’ve worked up four winners for Week 6.

Seattle Seahawks vs. Cincinnati Bengals

I’m all in on the Cincinnati Bengals resurgence after Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase did their thing in Week 5, and they’ll have a great matchup to continue that momentum as the Seattle Seahawks defense has allowed the third most passing yards per game in the league. Plus, they’re much worse as a classic Daniel Jones primetime outing skews their defensive stats. Still, the Bengals should be able to get whatever they want offensively, and the Seahawks aren’t too shabby, as they’ve averaged nearly 31 points per game over their past three games.

Pick: Over 44.5

San Francisco 49ers vs. Cleveland Browns

This total has dropped to 35.5 in the wake of Deshaun Watson’s injury, and I can’t believe I will still take the under. Looking at the Cleveland Browns’ offense, I don’t see how they’ll score more than ten points. We already saw Dorian Thompson-Robinson as an NFL quarterback in Week 4 when the Browns put up a whopping three points, and PJ Walker is pretty bad, too, if the Browns go his direction. Regardless, against the San Francisco 49ers defense, neither stand a chance. Looking at the 49ers’ offense, this will be their toughest test all year, as the Browns’ defense is legit, allowing only 197 yards per game. This will be an absolute slugfest, so I’m still on the under despite the gross total.

Pick: Under 35.5

Carolina Panthers vs. Miami Dolphins

I can’t believe I’m doing this, but I have a little faith in Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers offense this week in this spot, given their 16.5 team total. On the other sideline, as good as the Miami Dolphins offense is, their defense isn’t anything special. They’ve allowed at least 16.5 points in four of five weeks, with the lone miss being last week when the New York Giants only scored 16 points. Young hasn’t looked great, but reports out of Carolina this week have been that the Panthers will simplify the offense for the rookie against the Dolphins. It could work enough to get us to at least 17 points.

Pick: Panthers Team Total Over 16.5

Buffalo Bills vs. New York Giants

Shifting gears to Sunday Night Football, we’re on the over. Let’s start this breakdown by first getting the ugly out of the way. The New York Giants’ offense stinks, but I’m almost more confident in the G-Men, as Tyrod Taylor will start instead of Daniel Jones. Regardless of who the quarterback is, this one will all be about Brian Daboll, formerly the Buffalo Bills’ offensive coordinator. After years of seeing what the Bills’ defense offers in practice, he can scheme his offense the best he has all year. I’m not worried about Josh Allen and the Bills putting up points, but if the Giants can squeak out two touchdowns and maybe a field goal for good measure, this over will smash.

Pick: Over 44.5

