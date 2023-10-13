Anytime Touchdown Bets You Need to Place for Week 6

Who doesn’t love an anytime NFL touchdown bet? In what should be an epic weekend of football, we’re eyeing up these players in particular to find the endzone.

Zay Flowers +190

We need to give you guys some early morning London action between the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans to kick off your Sunday of football, so we’re eyeing up Zay Flowers here. Regarding mismatches on the field, say what you want about the Ravens’ passing attack, but they’ll need to rely on it on Sunday, given how elite the Titans are against the run. Through five weeks, Flowers has averaged eight targets per week and led the team in red zone targets despite not logging a touchdown yet. Given that target volume, we believe he’s due for some positive regression in that category, so we will target this ideal matchup.

Drake London +200

It’s hard to have faith in the Atlanta Falcons passing attack. Still, we will start following the trend of targetting No. 1 wide receivers against this Washington Commanders’ secondary. Over the past two weeks, AJ Brown has gone for 175 yards and two touchdowns, while DJ Moore went for 230 yards and three touchdowns. London has two touchdowns over the past four weeks, and the Falcons now have an ideal matchup fresh off of Desmond Ridder’s best professional outing. We expect the momentum to continue.

Ja’Marr Chase -110

I saw enough in Week 5 to believe in the Cincinnati Bengals again, and Joe Burrow has a great matchup this week to try to continue the momentum. The Seattle Seahawks have allowed the third most passing yards per game in football through five weeks, and we all saw Ja’Marr Chase light it up for 15 catches, 190 yards, and three touchdowns last week. Against a weak secondary with all the momentum, getting Chase at nearly even money to find the endzone is too good to pass up. We’ll put two units on this baby.

Calvin Ridley +125

Calvin Ridley had a strong Week 1 showing against the Indianapolis Colts, where he went for 101 yards and a touchdown. He didn’t do much in Weeks 2 through 4 but got back on the right track in Week 5 with seven receptions and 122 yards. Indy has had the fifth-worst pass defense in the NFL, and Ridley has already shown what he can do to their defense. At +125, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

DJ Moore

There is no official line on DJ Moore’s touchdown prop, but we will target it regardless of the number. Over these past two weeks, Moore has become a possessed man, combining for 361 yards and four touchdowns, and now has an ideal matchup against a Minnesota Vikings’ secondary that has allowed the most yards to opposing wide receivers in the league. Sometimes, we have to keep it simple, and that’s all we need to see.

Davante Adams +120

Davante Adams leads the league in red zone targets and now faces a New England Patriots defense allowing 72 points over the past two weeks. With rookie Christian Gonzalez not out there, we don’t even know who will have to attempt to cover Adams, but regardless, it won’t matter. Adams combined for 33 targets in the two games leading up to Week 5, but it was clear the Green Bay Packers’ whole purpose was double-teaming Adams at all costs last week. The Patriots don’t have the talent to make a double team work this week.

Dallas Goedert +240

This season, the New York Jets’ defense has allowed the most touchdowns to opposing tight ends with five. Dallas Goedert is fresh off his most dominant outing of the season, where he went for eight receptions, 118 yards, and a score. In 2021, when the Jets and Eagles last faced off, Goedert had the only mult-touchdown game of his career. This is a slam-dunk bet, given his recent momentum, matchup, and history.

