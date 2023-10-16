Bengals, Burrow Extend Win Streak Against Seahawks

In Cincinnati, the NFL served up a game that kept us all on the edge of our seats, with expected points that failed to materialize on the scoreboard. The Cincinnati Bengals and the Seattle Seahawks combined for a total of 24 points in a thrilling opening half. But what followed was a rollercoaster of a second half that left fans with mixed emotions.

The Bengals ultimately emerged victorious with a final score of 17-13, largely due to the Seahawks squandering opportunity after opportunity. Seattle had four offensive possessions in the second half alone that reached the Bengals’ red zone, yet they only managed to come away with a measly three points. It was a classic case of missed chances, and it proved costly for the Seahawks, who had entered the game as short 2.5-point underdogs.

Geno Smith had a challenging outing, throwing two interceptions and finishing with a passer rating of just 69. The offense as a whole struggled to find its rhythm, putting up only 13 points on the board. Despite the valiant efforts of Smith, who threw for 323 yards, and a running back who rushed for 62 yards and contributed a touchdown, it was clear that the Seahawks needed more firepower.

Tyler Lockett led the receiving corps with an impressive 94 yards, and DK Metcalf added 69 more. It was a bitter reminder of the narrow victory they had against the Detroit Lions, a game that seemed to go their way but ultimately left them with a lesson in the unpredictability of the NFL.

In the end, the Seahawks played well enough to win, but their inability to convert opportunities into points cost them dearly. Scoring a mere 13 points on the road is rarely a winning formula in the NFL, and it showed in the final result.

On the flip side, the Cincinnati Bengals secured a crucial win in this matchup. With a tough three-game stretch ahead, including matchups against the San Francisco 49ers and the Buffalo Bills, this victory was a much-needed boost. While it may be premature to declare them “back” just yet, going from a 1-3 start to a 3-3 record is a positive sign. The Bengals have the opportunity to build on this momentum, get healthier, and solidify their position as contenders in the AFC.

As we look ahead, it’s clear that both the Bengals and the Seahawks have work to do. Seattle must address their offensive struggles and find a way to capitalize on their red zone opportunities, while the Bengals need to prove that their recent success is sustainable in the face of formidable opponents. The next two weeks will provide valuable insight into the trajectory of these teams as they continue their journeys through the NFL season.

