Betting on Connor Bedard or Eyeing Another Rookie Sensation? by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

Connor Bedard is the front-runner to win the NHL Rookie of the Year, with odds at -125. But is he the only rookie to keep an eye on this season? The NHL’s current rookie class might be one of the most talented in years, showcasing the immense depth stemming from college hockey and junior ranks.

The Canadian sensation Bedard is undoubtedly at the forefront, but don’t count out Logan Cooley of the Arizona Coyotes. With the Coyotes looking like a potential dark horse this season â€“ possibly even sneaking into the playoffs in the Western Conference â€“ many believe they have more depth than Chicago. Cooley is predicted to amass an impressive 65 to 70 points, potentially making him a close competitor for Bedard.

However, the league is buzzing with the possibility that Bedard might outdo himself, reaching or even surpassing a 100-point rookie season reminiscent of Sidney Crosby. The potential seems boundless for Bedard, and his position as the favorite for the Rookie of the Year is well-earned.

Yet, we can’t discuss the rookie race without mentioning Devon Levi, the starting goaltender for the Buffalo Sabres. Levi is anticipated to secure 30 or more wins this season, marking a significant upswing for the Sabres. If there’s a contender poised to give Bedard a run for the Rookie of the Year title, it might just be Levi.

While Bedard is the current favorite for Rookie of the Year, there is plenty of talent to watch this NHL season. Whether you’re placing a bet or just a fan, this rookie class promises excitement and competition.

