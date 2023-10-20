Browns Look to Continue Winning Ways Against Colts in Week 7

In the midst of the NFL season, one question lingers in the minds of football fans nationwide: Where is Deshaun Watson? The talented quarterback has been the talk of the town, but it appears that the Cleveland Browns might be preparing for another game without him. The Browns are trending in the wrong direction, with indications pointing towards PJ Walker once again taking the helm. The big question is, can they pull off a win as they head on the road to face the Indianapolis Colts?

The odds are in favor of the Browns, as they stand as a three-point favorite for this matchup against the Colts.

Deshaun Watson’s absence has left Browns fans speculating about his future with the team. Will he finally show up on Sunday as the starting quarterback? The situation surrounding Watson remains uncertain. Despite being medically cleared to play for at least two weeks, Watson’s commitment to the Browns remains a mystery.

In the absence of Watson, it seems that PJ Walker is set to continue his duties under center. The quotes emanating from Watson’s camp suggest that he’ll only return when he feels “good and ready.” This lingering uncertainty has cast a shadow over the Browns’ quarterback situation.

However, there is a silver lining for the Cleveland Browns, and that is their formidable defense. Led by the dynamic Myles Garrett, this defense is a force to be reckoned with. In their recent outing, they made life miserable for the opposition, notably forcing Brock Purdy to manage just one first down in the first 28 minutes of the second half. Their dominance on the field is putting Myles Garrett squarely in the mix for the Defensive Player of the Year award.

The Browns’ defense is arguably the best in the league at the moment, along with a few other notable teams like the New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, and San Francisco 49ers. This unit has been nothing short of impressive, making their presence known in every game they play.

The upcoming matchup against the Colts, with the game being played indoors, might provide the Browns with a slight edge. Their ability to make the game ugly and put pressure on the opposing offense could prove pivotal. With concerns surrounding Gardner Minshew’s protection, the Browns have a prime opportunity to showcase their defensive prowess.

In conclusion, the Cleveland Browns are poised to continue their dominance on the defensive side of the ball. While Deshaun Watson’s status remains uncertain, the Browns’ defense, led by Myles Garrett, has the potential to carry them to victory. With their stellar performance and a favorable matchup, the Browns are well-positioned to secure a win on the road in Indianapolis. Football enthusiasts, stay tuned for what promises to be an exciting clash between these two teams.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Do you have all the intel you need to win? Free actionable info is only a click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.