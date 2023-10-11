Calder Trophy Betting: Connor Bedard at -125 is a Gift by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

Every once in a while, a player comes around that gets touted as a generational talent.

Sidney Crosby and Alexander Ovechkin were the original game-changers, and a lockout ensured they both came into the league at the same time.

We marveled at their abilities for a time before Connor McDavid distracted us from everything Crosby and Ovechkin had to offer. To this day, McDavid is the face of a hockey generation, and the standard players attempt to emulate.

A New Presence

But a new presence is emerging.

Connor Bedard has taken the hockey world by storm, setting a new standard of excellence throughout his junior career. Drafted first overall by the Chicago Blackhawks, Bedard is ready to translate his game to the highest level.

Not since McDavid, Crosby, or Ovechkin has a player come into the league with as much promise as Bedard. The 18-year-old is a generational talent and is single-handedly being asked to resurrect the Blackhawks from oblivion.

Curious Pricing

However, there is a curious shift in Bedard’s Calder Trophy pricing. The highly-touted center is priced at a tempting -125 to claim this season’s Rookie of the Year award. There’s also a big gap between Bedard and the next closest competitor.

As it stands, Logan Cooley stands at +700, and Luke Hughes follows at a distant +950. The difference between implied betting prices is astounding. At -125, there’s a 55% chance that Bedard will win the Calder Trophy. Whereas Cooley and Hughes’ implied odds are much slimmer.

That betting market confidence is a significant advantage for Bedard.

Supporting Cast

Moreover, Bedard has a supporting cast to make an immediate impact.

The Blackhawks are skating their prized forward next to a former first-overall and Hart Trophy winner, Taylor Hall. Although Hall’s career has evolved over the past couple of seasons, the winger will mentor Bedard and insulate him throughout the campaign.

More importantly, Hall provides the skill and scoring finesse to ensure Bedard reaches his ceiling early in his career.

Growing Gap

The gap between Bedard and the rest of the rookie class will only continue to grow as the season progresses. Given his skill profile, solid supporting cast, and the hype around him, indeed, Bedard will remain at the front of the Calder Trophy betting.

Hart Trophy Reference

For reference, Bedard is the only rookie with a Hart Trophy profile. The 18-year-old is +4000 to claim the league’s MVP award, sandwiched between Cale Makar and Mikko Rantanen. Not only is Bedard the only rookie on the list, but he’s priced well ahead of former Hart Trophy winners like Crosby and Ovechkin.

Buy Now

Now is the time to buy Connor Bedard futures. The current price offers the best potential return on investment before Bedard inevitably separates himself from the pack and asserts himself as the best young player in the game.

Barring an injury like the one McDavid suffered in his rookie season, Bedard will entrench himself as the next generational talent.

It’s too early to hand out the hardware just yet, but Bedard should think about booking a room in Vegas sooner rather than later.

