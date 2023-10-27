Cleveland is Stuck in a Sunk-Cost Fallacy, But it’s Not Too Late

The Cleveland Browns are in the most interesting position of any team in the NFL right now. Despite making a mistake with Deshaun Watson‘s contract, the team has been competitive despite his subpar play and lack of availability. At the same time, mainstream media will try to convince you that backup PJ Walker is doing well as a game manager.

While the Jets were considered the most quarterback-hungry team in football after Aaron Rodgers went down, the Browns have taken the driver’s seat. With a WR1 turning 30 next offseason and a historically dominant defense, the Browns are in a tight window to make something happen. It’s difficult for the front office, but it’s time to swallow pride and realize that Watson is a sunk cost that could cost them a chance this season.

Walker is putting up historically poor starting quarterback numbers. Don’t believe us? Among the 32 qualified starters this season, Daniel Jones has the lowest passer rating at 71.7. In his two games this season, Walker has posted a 48.2 passer rating and is yet to account for a single touchdown while tossing three interceptions and a fumble. Walker isn’t helping the team, but they’re keeping games closer than they should with his play. He is not the answer in Cleveland.

So, who is the answer if Walker and Watson aren’t? They likely aren’t on the active roster after what we saw from rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson in a spot start against the Ravens. An aggressive move for a capable quarterback at the trade deadline feels like the best option for Cleveland. Someone who could keep the offense afloat while the defense displays its dominance. It’s easy to list demands, but who fits the profile?

The names that immediately come to mind would be Tennessee’s Ryan Tannehill, New York’s Tyrod Taylor, or Detroit’s Teddy Bridgewater. While Tannehill is off to a slow start, he remains a far better option than Walker and is part of a team that is looking to get their rebuild underway. Taylor is a name that would have never been mentioned a few weeks ago, but a string of solid spot starts in Daniel Jones’s absence has brought him back to the forefront. Once Jones gets healthy, it may not be a bad idea to see what Taylor would be worth at the deadline. And lastly, Bridgewater remains a backup in Detroit but has found himself in plenty of spots like this one with a desperate team looking for a warm body under center that won’t cost them games. Taylor Heinicke, Sam Darnold, and Carson Wentz are also options.

While there isn’t a myriad of quarterbacking talent available at the deadline, the Browns owe it to their team, staff, and loyal fans to not let this promising start go to waste. It’s time to let go of one of the more disastrous contracts in NFL history and right the ship before it’s too late.

