Connor Bedard Gives NHL Big Opening Night Ratings Bump

When you think of the NHL, ratings might not be the first thing that comes to mind. But how’s this for a shakeup? the NHL and ratings are making headlines, and the young sensation Connor Bedard is at the forefront of it all.

In a stunning twist, a recent game showcasing Bedard pulled in an impressive 1.43 million viewers on ESPN, marking the most-watched regular season NHL game to date. These aren’t just any ratings, but ones buoyed by a rookie – an unprecedented feat. It’s apparent that ESPN is reaping the benefits of the young star’s talent and charisma.

Commissioner Gary Bettman might have taken a page out of the David Stern playbook, ensuring that prized rookies end up in the desired markets. While this might sound like a conspiracy theory to some, the results speak for themselves. With the sort of buzz and ratings Bedard brings, it’s hard to argue against the benefits for the league.

Now, let’s talk about the Chicago Blackhawks. After what seemed like an eternal slump, the Blackhawks are making a comeback. Merchandise sales are soaring, and there’s renewed energy surrounding the team. They might not be the dominating force they once were, but their resurgence is undeniably linked to Bedard’s arrival.

But it’s not just about the ratings or the merchandise. It’s about the hope and excitement Bedard brings to the NHL. The Blackhawks, once languishing at the bottom of the league, now have a savior in the form of a young rookie. More than that, Connor Bedard may very well be the beacon of hope the entire league needed.

As the NHL revels in this newfound attention and acclaim, one thing is clear: the future looks bright, and Connor Bedard is leading the charge. Whether or not Commissioner Bettman will get that anticipated call, the fans surely aren’t complaining.

