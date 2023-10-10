De'Von Achane Injured for Dolphins: How Long is Achane Out?

The Miami Dolphins have been a team on the rise, and a significant reason behind their ascendancy has been the breakout rookie De’Von Achane. Touted as the outstanding rookie running back, Achane has been an embodiment of dynamism and explosiveness for the Miami Dolphins. Working hand in hand with the team’s head coach, Mike McDaniel, he’s been a force to reckon with, averaging many yards per carry. It was a testament to his prowess when he recorded 151 yards in their recent victory over the New York Giants with a scoreline of 31-16.

However, every silver lining has a cloud. McDaniel dropped a hint during his Monday press briefing that Achane was nursing a knee injury, but details were scanty. According to Adam Schefter and his sources, there’s a high possibility that Achane might find himself on the injured reserve (IR). The implication of this is clear: Achane could be off the field for a good part of the next month.

As significant as this news is, it’s not time to press the panic button just yet. The young running back’s potential absence might not jeopardize the entire season. The strategy would be clear: heal now to be in prime form for the crucial playoff phase.

The Dolphins have had their fair share of players who can change the course of a game with a single move. Like Raheem Mostert, Achane has the quality of a home-run hitter, capable of turning any given play into a big score. But now, with Achane potentially sidelined, the spotlight might shift back to Mostert. The lingering question, however, remains: can Mostert shoulder the increased load? Given his injury history and the fact that he’s had to jump from team to team, this is a genuine concern.

The Dolphins, with their fleet-footed wide receivers, always had the luxury of a ‘track team’ in the backfield. Achane’s potential absence might mean a dent in this ‘track team’ formation. The challenge now would be for the likes of Mostert to step up.

While Achane’s injury is a setback, it’s not the end of the road for the Miami Dolphins. The team, which has been a delightful watch, still promises to be entertaining. The goal would be to keep the ship steady until Achane returns, hopefully just in time to bolster the team’s playoff ambitions.

