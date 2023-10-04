Galatasaray, Lens & Braga Champions League Winners for Matchday 2 by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

It was another eventful matchday in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, with half of the groups in action in the second round of fixtures. With big clubs like Manchester United and Arsenal on the schedule, there were plenty of surprising results to go around. We dive into the three biggest winners from Tuesday’s action in European play.

Galatasaray Stunned Manchester United at Old Trafford

In a season that seems to continuously spiral downwards, Manchester United have found a new low. The Red Devils took the lead twice in this match but were left stunned after Mauro Icardi chipped goalkeeper Andre Onana in the 81st minute to give Galatasaray a shocking 3-2 defeat at Old Trafford. It now leaves the Red Devils at the bottom of Group A with plenty of work left to be done if they want to make it to the knockout stage.

Lens Best Arsenal in Home Fixture

It’s not quite as big of an upset based on betting odds, but it’s still a shocker to see Lens take all three points over Arsenal on Tuesday night. It was an incredibly impressive performance from the Ligue 1 side, which currently sits just one point out of the relegation zone. It puts Lens atop the group at four points, something nobody would have guessed following the opening two matchweeks. It’s a long shot that they’ll be able to stay there, but it’s a dream start for the French side to their first UCL campaign since 2002-03.

Braga Score Dramatic Winner to Keep UCL Hopes Alive

In the early slate of matches, Braga pulled off a comeback for the ages in what almost felt like an elimination match against Union Berlin. After going down 2-0 in the 37th minute, it looked like all was lost for the Portuguese side and their UCL chances. A goal right before half and just following brought the match level at the 51st minute, leaving all three points up for grabs with just under 40 minutes to play. It wasn’t until the 94th minute when Andre Castro launched a worm-burner into the bottom left of the net from outside the box to give Braga a gigantic three points and put them level with Napoli for second place in Group C.

