How to Watch Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis and KSI vs. Tommy Fury

The stage is set for Saturday from the AO Arena in Manchester, England. Logan Paul will take on Dillon Danis while KSI battles Tommy Fury in the main event.

The animosity leading up to the co-main event featuring Logan Paul and Dillon Danis has taken most of the headlines. Paul has recently been a big part of the WWE but wants to step back into the boxing ring. He’s set to get that chance on Saturday, and there’s no love lost between him and Danis. Dillon Danis is an MMA fighter but hasn’t fought since 2019 and has a 2-0 record. Clearly, this boxing match has become personal, and fans all over the globe will be tuning in to see how this ultimately plays out.

Below, we’ll detail how to watch these much-anticipated boxing matches and how to bet them.

How to Watch Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis

Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Main Card Start time: 7:00 p.m. UK / 2:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. UK / 2:00 p.m. ET Approx. Ring Walk Time : 10:05 p.m. UK / 5:05 p.m. ET

: 10:05 p.m. UK / 5:05 p.m. ET Where to Watch: DAZN/ DAZN PPV

How to Watch KSI vs. Tommy Fury

Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Main Card Start time: 7:00 p.m. UK / 2:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. UK / 2:00 p.m. ET Approx. Ring Walk Time : 11:05 p.m. UK / 6:05 p.m. ET

: 11:05 p.m. UK / 6:05 p.m. ET Where to Watch: DAZN/ DAZN PPV

How to Bet Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis

Logan Paul -580 | Dillon Danis +450

Paul by KO/TKO makes the most sense in this spot, but the prices vary depending on your book. With Paul being such a big favorite here, it doesn’t make sense to side with him straight up, knowing the amount of juice you’d have to sacrifice.

How to Bet KSI vs. Tommy Fury

Tommy Fury -360 | KSI +255

Tommy Fury is a sizable favorite in the main event, and rightfully so. He has the experience and also has a four-inch reach advantage. The way we’re leaning right now is Fury by decision, which is priced at an appealing +137.

Logan Paul Fight Info

Height: 6′ 2″

6′ 2″ Reach: 76″

76″ Total fights: 3

3 Record: 0-1-2

Dillon Danis Fight Info

Height: 6′ 0″

6′ 0″ Reach: 72″

72″ Total fights: 0

0 Record: n/a

Main Card Fights

KSI vs. Tommy Fury

Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis

Salt Papi vs. Slim Albaher

Deen the Great vs. Walid Sharks

King Kenny vs. Anthony Taylor

Whindersson Nunes Batista vs. My Mate Nate

NichLmao & Alex Wassabi vs. Luis Alcaraz Pineda & BDave

