Man U, Arsenal & Union Berlin Champions League Losers for Matchday 2

It was another eventful matchday in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, with half of the groups in action in the second round of fixtures. With big clubs like Manchester United and Arsenal on the schedule, there were plenty of surprising results to go around. We dive into the three biggest losers from Tuesday’s action in European play.

Manchester United Falter at Home vs. Galatasaray

Things just seem to be getting worse and worse for Manchester United this season, as they fell to Galatasaray despite leading on two separate occasions in the match. Andre Onana had some shaky moments in goal, while Casemiro suffered a costly red card in the 77th minute that left the Red Devils with ten men for the remainder of the match. United now sit bottom of the group with zero points and have a serious uphill battle to make it to the knockout stage.

Arsenal Suffers First Loss of 2023-24 Campaign

They’re human! After going ten matches unbeaten across all competitions to start the campaign, Arsenal finally faltered in a tough away atmosphere against Ligue 1 side Lens. But just because the Gunners were due for a defeat doesn’t make it any less disappointing. They entered the match as heavy favorites and now have given up the top spot in the table to Lens. We’re not hitting the panic button yet on their chances to top the group, but it does make the return fixture at the Emirates on November 29th all the more important.

Stoppage Time Heartbreak Strikes Again for Union Berlin

What a brutal start to the UCL campaign for Union Berlin, who has now fallen victim to 94th-minute winners in each of their past two fixtures. The first one stung coming at the end of a valiant performance against heavy group favorite Real Madrid, while Tuesday’s came after holding a 2-0 lead at one point in the match. They’re in a deep hole now as they sit bottom of the group and feel like a long shot to make it to the knockout stage.

